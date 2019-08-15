Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actress Esha Gupta Trolled for Tweeting Republic Day Greetings on Independence Day

Gupta later posted on Twitter that her account had been hacked.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Actress Esha Gupta Trolled for Tweeting Republic Day Greetings on Independence Day
Image credit: Twitter
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta was in for some trolling on Twitter Thursday when she wished her followers a happy Republic Day instead of Independence Day.

The former Miss India posted a postcard greeting in Hindi which read, "Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day".

However, August 15 is the day India celebrates its independence. Republic Day, as we all know, is on January 26.

The faux pas was not missed by netizens who decided to respond to the erroneous greeting in the most creative way.

However, the errant Independence Day greeting wasn't the only odd tweet to be posted from er account today. A string of odd tweets followed.

Esha 2

Messages like "DM me your number" were also posted.

Esha 3

However, another tweet was soon posted from Gupta's account, which offered a bit of an explanation. It seems the actress's account was hacked and the random tweets were being posted not be Gupta or her team but the hacker(s).

esha 4

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

