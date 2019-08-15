Actress Esha Gupta Trolled for Tweeting Republic Day Greetings on Independence Day
Gupta later posted on Twitter that her account had been hacked.
Image credit: Twitter
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta was in for some trolling on Twitter Thursday when she wished her followers a happy Republic Day instead of Independence Day.
The former Miss India posted a postcard greeting in Hindi which read, "Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day".
However, August 15 is the day India celebrates its independence. Republic Day, as we all know, is on January 26.
The faux pas was not missed by netizens who decided to respond to the erroneous greeting in the most creative way.
गणतंत्र दिवस और स्वतंत्रता दिवसले ईशा गुप्ता निब्बी #HappyIndependenceDay #eshagupta pic.twitter.com/kfZdzUe81C— PUNडित (@backchodpundit) August 15, 2019
Happy independence day and Republic dayEsha gupta :- pic.twitter.com/t7zxP6q4vc— Mr Bean (@IndianBean_) August 15, 2019
Alia Bhatt to Esha Gupta rn 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x05raAeZvZ— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 15, 2019
Esha gupta In parallel universe https://t.co/eexAY1gccu— Savage_नारी😼 (@atram_shatram) August 15, 2019
Happy new year esha gupta mam— forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 15, 2019
Esha gupta ko bhi holi ki badhaiyan.— आलू बोंडा (@aalu_boonda) August 15, 2019
Esha Gupta won the MISS INDIA title in 2007, can tell you that those judges really messed up in selecting the rightful winner https://t.co/71L5t4j9rz— Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) August 15, 2019
However, the errant Independence Day greeting wasn't the only odd tweet to be posted from er account today. A string of odd tweets followed.
Messages like "DM me your number" were also posted.
However, another tweet was soon posted from Gupta's account, which offered a bit of an explanation. It seems the actress's account was hacked and the random tweets were being posted not be Gupta or her team but the hacker(s).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- PM Modi Says Regular Engine-Powered and Electric Vehicles Can Grow Together in India, Auto Industry Responds
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture