Actress Esha Gupta Trolled for Tweeting Republic Day Greetings on Independence Day

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta was in for some trolling on Twitter Thursday when she wished her followers a happy Republic Day instead of Independence Day.

The former Miss India posted a postcard greeting in Hindi which read, "Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day".

However, August 15 is the day India celebrates its independence. Republic Day, as we all know, is on January 26.

The faux pas was not missed by netizens who decided to respond to the erroneous greeting in the most creative way.

Happy independence day and Republic dayEsha gupta :- pic.twitter.com/t7zxP6q4vc — Mr Bean (@IndianBean_) August 15, 2019

Alia Bhatt to Esha Gupta rn 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x05raAeZvZ — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 15, 2019

Esha gupta In parallel universe https://t.co/eexAY1gccu — Savage_नारी😼 (@atram_shatram) August 15, 2019

Happy new year esha gupta mam — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 15, 2019

Esha gupta ko bhi holi ki badhaiyan. — आलू बोंडा (@aalu_boonda) August 15, 2019

Esha Gupta won the MISS INDIA title in 2007, can tell you that those judges really messed up in selecting the rightful winner https://t.co/71L5t4j9rz — Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) August 15, 2019

However, the errant Independence Day greeting wasn't the only odd tweet to be posted from er account today. A string of odd tweets followed.

Messages like "DM me your number" were also posted.

However, another tweet was soon posted from Gupta's account, which offered a bit of an explanation. It seems the actress's account was hacked and the random tweets were being posted not be Gupta or her team but the hacker(s).

