1-min read

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is Selling Scented Candle that 'Smells' Like Her Vagina and it's Already Sold Out

As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is Selling Scented Candle that 'Smells' Like Her Vagina and it's Already Sold Out
As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a scented candle that smells like her vagina, in her Goop store.

According to a listing on Goop's online store, the 47-year-old actress' company is selling a candle which is named "This Smells Like My Vagina", reports people.com.

As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together.

The two were testing scents when the star said: "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina", the website said.

vagina candle

"It evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours). It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," read the description.

sold out

This is not the first Paltrow has been open about her private parts.

In 2016, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she has experimented with vagina-steaming.

Skeptical at first, she admitted that she was later hooked on the beauty treatment.

