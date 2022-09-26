Adam Devine Wants You to Know He's Not Adam Levine and is 'Going Strong' With Wife

Adam Devine would like you to know he’s not Adam Levine, thank you very much. As Levine is embroiled in a cheating scandal that has spurred hot takes from all corners of the internet, Devine joined in to take a jibe at the Maroon 5 frontman, while also clearing the air for the many people who have been getting the two confused. Levine has been facing multiple allegations of having been inappropriate, all of it starting with Instagram model Sumner Stroh who claimed that the singer had cheated on his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, with her.

Pitch Perfect actor Devine took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife, actor Chloe Bridges, and wrote, “Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.” Twitter has been a dumpster fire ever since the scandal broke out, and Devine’s joke clearly found takers.

Not Adam Devine posting this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/38QQthX7qX — Floor (@lunafloor_) September 24, 2022

Adam LEVINE cheat on he's wife, not Adam Devine. — Ali 🕰️ (@0nlyhusband) September 25, 2022

Adam Devine absolutely came for Adam Levine and would 100% kill “She Will Be Loved.” pic.twitter.com/8UBZNTS7va — SkeleCor 🕸🎃💀 (@xoxoCorinne) September 24, 2022

Up until now, I've laughed at how many people confused Adam Levine with Adam Lambert and Adam Devine. Now Avril Lavigne has entered the chat. Twitter is a wild and crazy place! — Stacey Walker (@little__cee) September 21, 2022

Everyone has been clowning on the way Adam Levine sexts and I kept thinking “no, that’s exactly what I’d expect from him” until I realized I was getting the Maroon 5 guy mixed up with Adam Devine. In my defense: of course this dude would say “I may need to see the booty” pic.twitter.com/LwZyjMmu6B — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) September 21, 2022

After it was alleged that Levine cheated on his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, his former yoga teacher Alanna Zabel also claimed that he sent her unwarranted messages and treated her poorly. Zabel was the fourth woman to level such allegations against the singer, reported Page Six. She also said that it led to an altercation with her ex partner. Although at first she implied that she wanted to “expose” him, she came to his defence later on. “Firstly, Adam’s text was not wrong, IMO,” she wrote, sharing a video of her and Levine practising yoga together. “Secondly, Adam was not responsible for my abusive ex boyfriend, or his actions,” she added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here