1-min read

Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia

The Aussie cricketer took us all back in time when he hit a six against his former teammate Brett Lee, who was bowling for Ponting XI in a bushfire charity bash on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
Screenshot from video tweeted by Cricket Australia.

The who’s who of cricket came together on Sunday, February 9, to play the Bushfire Relief Match, aimed at raising funds for the gruesome Australian Bushfires.

The day was a special one for all the cricket fans, who got to see the biggest legends play together at Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. The T10 match was played between teams, led by former Australian players, Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Gilly, leading the Gilchrist XI, was on strike in the second half of the match.

The Aussie cricketer took us all back in time, when he hit a six against his former teammate Brett Lee, who was bowling for Ponting XI.

Gilchrist’s strike made all his fans dive into nostalgia.

However, after scoring 17 on 11, he was dismissed by Luke Hodge. He played a partnership of 49 runs alongside former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Here’s a look at the moment which made us fall for Adam’s batting once again:

A number of fans couldn’t help but give a loud shout-out to the “trademark Gilchrist shot.”

Here’s what they had to say:

Legends including Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Andrew Symonds and others were the part of Bushfire Relief match.

The former players in the Bushfire charity cricket match were able to raise a total of over $7.7 million (approx. Rs 46.8 crores) for the communities devastated by the wildfires in Australia.

The former players in the Bushfire charity cricket match were able to raise a total of over $7.7 million (approx. Rs 46.8 crores) for the communities devastated by the wildfires in Australia.


