Adam Levine Under Fire After Instagram Model Claims He Had Affair With Her

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing flak on social media after an influencer alleged that she had had an affair with him and that he had tried to name his baby (with supermodel Behati Prinsloo) after her. Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok, where she said, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited.” She showed screengrabs of DMs allegedly from Levine, where they appeared to flirt, and then a text from him asking if he could name his child after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the texts from Levine, read. Stroh said that she was aware of the repercussions she might face for “coming forward”, adding that she had shown the texts to her friend, who had tried to sell them to the media.

While Levine faced outrage, some Twitter users also criticised Stroh for her involvement and debates on power imbalances came to the fore.

Okay the whole Adam Levine cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with Sumner Stroh is messy AF. But why are people so much madder at Sumner than Adam? He at the time of the affair was a 40 yr old married man and she was 19. But it's her fault for making him stray? pic.twitter.com/7CgKzDYd4j — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) September 19, 2022

Lmao the ppl saying that sumner stroh is some kind of victim here… doesn’t matter how rich or famous a person is, she knew he was married and still got with Adam Levine (a known father and husband) for a YEAR. She didn’t get manipulated, some ppl just have morals. — paige ternes (@tern_the_paige) September 19, 2022

I think it’s hilarious that Sumner Stroh uses the “I was new to LA” as justification. “My wife and I are getting a divorce” “I don’t love her anymore” “I’m gonna break up with her for you” are all the oldest lies told in the book by cheating married men. pic.twitter.com/A1EswSSdDz — JDM (@Joshua__DM) September 20, 2022

Blaming “the other woman” is a dated, unfair, sexist trope. So I don’t blame Sumner Stroh for Adam Levine cheating on his wife. That’s on him. I do blame her though for the global humiliation she inflicted on the wife for clout. Behati Prinsloo and her children deserve better. https://t.co/us7Ojkgp9c — Phantom (@effoff1988) September 20, 2022

idgaf if sumner stroh knew adam levine was married or not—she was in her very early 20s at the time and this man is in his 40s and is a person of power and authority over her. it’s another example of powerful men taking advantage of younger women. stop blaming her, it’s gross. — adrienne hf (@aharrisfried99) September 19, 2022

Levine or Prinsloo have not commented on the matter.

