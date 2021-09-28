Adam's Love Poem For Eric in 'Sex Education' Has Twitter Sobbing 'From the Heart'

Netflix series ‘Sex Education’ is being lauded as the thinking generation’s show on social media, with its evolved processes and diverse characters. In many ways, it’s the show that many from older generations wish they could have grown up with. In its frank and honest handling of teens and their sexuality, the show has won much praise and is going to be renewed for a fourth season soon. Viewers are really invested in the show’s characters and their interpersonal relationships. However, this season, some would argue, over the Maeve-Otis-Ruby triangle, the relationship between Eric and Adam has taken centre-stage for many fans. Adam’s character arc has been rewarding to witness, as, after a long time of having been a bully, he gradually eases into his sexuality over the seasons. Without giving away spoilers: at one point in the tumultuous relationship between Eric and Adam, the latter writes a poem for Eric and fans think it’s hard to recover from. Netflix agrees. The official Twitter account of Netflix posted a photo of an emotional Adam along with a transcipt of the poem, with the caption, “Can’t get through the day without thinking about Adam’s poem in Season 3 of Sex Education".

Adam’s dad, too, has had quite a character arc this season. “I’ve loved watching both his and his dad’s emotional development during this season, while getting to understand them as complex, multi-dimensional people not just flat stereotypical archetypes," a Twitter user wrote.

Season 3 spoilers ahead

The characters of Ruby and Adam happened to have faced some of the most heartbreaking moments in the latest season. One of those scenes featured Adam and his boyfriend Eric, played by actor Ncuti Gatwa. Season three showed how Adam had always faced problems when it came to having an honest conversation. The character is seen overcoming his fears and opening up to Eric with his vulnerabilities. The two also develop a more intimate relationship. However, Eric goes to Nigeria and cheats on Adam. On returning to Moordale, Eric tells Adam about what happened in Nigeria and the two end their relationship.

Reacting to all the opinions shared by fans online, Swindells addressed the issue and told LadBible, “I think I can understand why people would say that. But it’s interesting, you know, I think in terms of looking at the story, from the hero perspective, or the hero arc, you have to kind of lose everything in order to become the best version of yourself at some time.” The actor has also said that there is hope in the future for both of the characters.

