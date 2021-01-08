'Adapt With Changing Times': Tales From this 100-year-old Grandma's Long Life Will Inspire You

Imagine the storehouse of experience living for a century brings to someone. The kind of experience one would gather if they lived through a World War, changes in government, changes in socio-political scenarios and much more. For someone who lived through the 1920s and the decades that came after, they’d have some pretty amazing stories to tell.

This is the story of a 100-year-old grandma from the group Humans of Bombay. The group is known for some wholesome and heart-warming human-centric stories.Though the grandma figure remains nameless on the post, her incredible journey spanning ten decades is something that will warm your soul.

“I’m 100 years old beta – maine sab dekha hai!” begins her post. She saw Gandhiji while he was imprisoned as her father was a doctor who visited the jail. She goes on to say she has witnessed the rise and fall of the dictator Adolf Hitler. She has not only seen freedom fighters but joined them in their fight for liberty. She describes the smell of free India on the day of independence as “intoxicating.”

While the younger generation is now getting to use the word “pandemic,” she says she learned it in her youth when she witnessed a flu much worse than this. Then she got married. But instead of calmly submitting to domesticity, she kept her wild spark alive. On account of her husband’s job, she got to travel across India. Her husband was a disciplinarian for which the kids would crib (she has three children).

But she had a modern approach to parenting and wanted them to be free and independent individuals. She goes on to say that the women in her circle often complained she was “too free” alluding that she wasn’t very traditional. But she had her mantra, “adapting with changing times.”

Grandma confesses that she has always enjoyed going out for dinners and junk food, much to her husband’s annoyance. Her “too free” attitude clashed with the society when her son wanted to marry outside the caste. But she believes in love and made sure his son’s love story was a success.

The post has garnered thousands of “hearts” and “hugs” on Facebook with over 1.8K shares. People cannot stop commenting on her wholesome and positive outlook on life.