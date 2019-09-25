Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Elephant in the Room': 'Gentle Giant' Breaks into Army Dining Hall in Binnaguri

An old video that has gone viral shows an elephant, that has entered an Army cook house in Binnaguri, West Bengal and seems to be searching for something in the storeroom.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
'Elephant in the Room': 'Gentle Giant' Breaks into Army Dining Hall in Binnaguri
An old video that has gone viral shows an elephant, that has entered an Army cook house in Binnaguri, West Bengal and seems to be searching for something in the storeroom.
An old video that has gone viral shows an elephant, that has entered an Army cook house in Binnaguri, West Bengal and seems to be searching for something in the storeroom. The video, that has been shared by Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, is not new; moreover, this is not a new sight in Binnaguri which is extremely close to the forest with freely roaming wildlife.

Nanda's tweet mentions, "Elephant in side an Army Cook house at Binaguri , Assam. Difficult times for the gentle giant." However, one of his followers corrected him and said that the placed was located in West Bengal, not Assam.

Check out the video here:

It is not clear as to what exactly the elephant was trying to do or what it was looking for, but it does make for a fascinating watch. This is what others had to say:

