'Elephant in the Room': 'Gentle Giant' Breaks into Army Dining Hall in Binnaguri
An old video that has gone viral shows an elephant, that has entered an Army cook house in Binnaguri, West Bengal and seems to be searching for something in the storeroom. The video, that has been shared by Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, is not new; moreover, this is not a new sight in Binnaguri which is extremely close to the forest with freely roaming wildlife.
Nanda's tweet mentions, "Elephant in side an Army Cook house at Binaguri , Assam. Difficult times for the gentle giant." However, one of his followers corrected him and said that the placed was located in West Bengal, not Assam.
Check out the video here:
Elephant in side an Army Cook house at Binaguri , Assam. Difficult times for the gentle giant. ( VC- Commander Dinesh) pic.twitter.com/tQiPC8V7lr— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 25, 2019
It is not clear as to what exactly the elephant was trying to do or what it was looking for, but it does make for a fascinating watch. This is what others had to say:
I don’t know but he’s so lovable 😍— brand0 (@tatvamasi0) September 25, 2019
Hope there was space in the room to turn and elephant could come out safely.... pic.twitter.com/ZhmCmn5eMX— Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) September 25, 2019
Very flexible Gentle Giant sir.— Nilanchala panda (@Nilanchalapand2) September 25, 2019
Seems to know his/her way about the way that door was opened and bended to get out! Regular visitor?— Kaveri A (@chirpyk) September 25, 2019
Trying to decipher what an elephant in the room actually means!— Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) September 25, 2019
@susantananda3 babu I ve practically encountered it mny tms whn my husband(n #army officer)was posted n Mongpong,WB(1hr frm Siliguri).Reel look so amusing bt n real it’s damn scary.I always miss 2 capture it n camera.D smell of atta makes them🐘 barge into the kitchen of d unit😊— Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) September 25, 2019
