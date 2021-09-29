Adelaide River: 4-foot-long Crocodile Attacks Man on Cruise in Australia

Needless to say that humans prefer to stay away from crocodiles. Being trapped in the jaws of a crocodile means certain death. However, you cannot guarantee your safety if it turns out to be a jumping crocodile. According to a report in the Daily Star, that is exactly what a tourist experienced in Australia. While enjoying the view of the river on the cruise, this man was attacked by a jumping crocodile that injured him severely.

The 60-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld, was a common tourist. According to reports, he was on a boat ride on the Adelaide River at the time of the incident. Suddenly a crocodile jumped out of the river and attacked him, catching him on the arm and making it bleed. The incident took place on September 27 at 3.30 pm. According to NT News, the man was rushed to St. John’s Hospital immediately.

The manager, who called the ambulance, said that the man was attacked by a huge crocodile that measured 4-foot in length. The man was sitting upstairs on the cruise boat, but the crocodile sill attacked him. Other tourists sitting on the cruise said that this was the first time they witnessed such a monstrosity. After the incident, the area has been closed to tourist activity.

The Adelaide River has been known to contain jumping crocodiles in the past. Many times, people had seen a crocodile jumping out from the river. However, this was the first time someone was attacked. According to Sky News Australia, before this, another person was also attacked by a crocodile which tore off his leg. All cruise and boating-related activities have been put on hold in the area for the time being.

