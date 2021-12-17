Adele Fans are 'Auditioning' to be Her Backup Dancers, Here's Why

A Twitter user has sparked an unusual trend on the internet with his post which reads “How come Adele never has any back up dancers?” What followed next was a slew of videos being posted on Twitter, Instagram and Tik-Tok where people edited the 33-year-old singer’s song ‘Water Under the Bridge’ from her 2015 album ‘Hello’ in fascinating ways and humorously started fake auditioning to be her backup dancers. Being one of the biggest pop stars of UK whose latest album ‘30’ became the top-selling album of 2021 that too within just three days of being released, Adele hasn’t really been seen incorporating a backup dance for her live music performances worldwide.

How come Adele never has any back up dancers?— T H U L A N I (@ramsthulani_) November 23, 2021

Noticing this unique thing about the star, fans took to their Tik-Tok and Instagram handles following the ‘Adele backup dancer’ trend. In one of those videos which went viral, Adele’s live performance on the song was superimposed on a dance performance by American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion in a bid to show that backup dance can embellish the singer’s voice.

this is what my brain sounds like pic.twitter.com/DiY5O6y8Vv— 妥人雨子(afro-krakoan) (@lefthandedhater) November 28, 2021

Following this, people went berserk on social media in the hope to seek the singer’s attention by posting fake audition videos and using hashtags like #AdeleBackupDancer among others.

The tweet which started the trend, garnered more than 16,000 likes and spread like wildfire with around 3,000 retweets. People gave mixed reactions to the initial question with some getting convinced that Adele must hire some backup dancers while others disagreed asserting that the singer’s ballad songs don’t go well with a backup dance.

The Meghan Thee Stallion edit which initially went viral was perceived as quite tasteful by people who then wished if both the stars could collaborate for a song together.

Earlier in November this year, the singer made a comeback to the music industry after almost six years since the release of her last album. Adele dropped her song ‘Easy on Me’ after much anticipation and topped charts globally.

