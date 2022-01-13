Adele Has Burnt 'The Chair' in 'Oh My God' Music Video and Fans Have Theories

Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ music video has got her fans hooked and not just for its musical merit. The video is aesthetically a work of art, too, featuring different versions of the singer, chiaroscuro, bold and beautiful dancers. Notably, the video features a burning chair, or as Adele fans know it: the burning chair. It has featured in many past music videos of the singer, so much so that it’s known as something of a fixture in Adele’s videos. Her new track is different in tonality from the rest of her music: more forward-looking than nostalgic, a little bit more fun, dangerous and sensuous. Seeing the burning chair, her fans, obviously, understood the assignment. They were all praises for the way the musical continuum has worked out across Adele’s tracks.

Not Adele burning the chair she has been sitting on in the past music videos - her mind amazes me pic.twitter.com/hRv30o23Wc— chris 🍷🪐 BE KIND³⁰ (@_chriskra_) January 11, 2022

Adele serving us chairs all these years. YES MISS MA’AM, GIVE US MORE CHAIRS!!! #OhMyGod pic.twitter.com/6ScZqqZqQW— dons³⁰ #LabanLeni2022 (@donnajhnsn) January 12, 2022

is this the end of chairs in adele’s mvs? pic.twitter.com/1Z7Zh2C79R— luna (@lssvrmr) January 12, 2022

Adele’s chair when she found out she’s about to be set on fire https://t.co/LVmymk77IA— Ellie (@DayTitsDreamers) January 11, 2022

Adele really said “Lemme burn that chair Chile💅🏻🦄💕” #AdeleOMG pic.twitter.com/jjBaAmLfmb— oscar ✩ ³⁰ (@OscarAdkinss) January 11, 2022

While nobody knows if this truly is the end of chairs in Adele’s music videos, we know for sure that this is only the beginning for her musical genius. None of that is lost on the singer’s fans, who are known to be quite ardent. They are aware of the real-life implications of the motifs in her music videos, especially the repeating ones. Many speculated that this is her “moving on" and taking on new things. Fans have for ages speculated that her music videos reflected various stages of her relationship with Simon Konecki, with whom her marriage has now ended.

Recently, a Twitter user sparked an unusual trend on the internet with his post which reads “How come Adele never has any back up dancers?” What followed next was a slew of videos being posted on Twitter, Instagram and Tik-Tok where people edited the 33-year-old singer’s song ‘Water Under the Bridge’ from her 2015 album ‘Hello’ in fascinating ways and humorously started fake auditioning to be her backup dancers. Being one of the biggest pop stars of UK whose latest album ‘30’ became the top-selling album of 2021 that too within just three days of being released, Adele hasn’t really been seen incorporating a backup dance for her live music performances worldwide.

The singer’s tearful reunion with her English teacher also went viral recently. Miss McDonald had taught Adele at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, London. The singer attributed her love for literature which was sparked by McDonald’s teaching, whom she had lost touch with after age 12. She went on to recall her fond memories of the ‘cool’ English teacher. “She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.” And imagine her surprise when McDonald emerged from the crowds, making Adele burst into tears. And just like a true teacher, McDonald hugged and heaped praise on a sobbing Adele saying how proud she was and thanked the singer for remembering her.

