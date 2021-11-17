Adele 'Felt Bad' For Fans Upset by Her Weight Loss, But Validation Not Her 'Job'

Star singer Adele has lost a bunch of weight- are you sick of where that sentence is going? Because Adele sure is. In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer revealed how her body has been objectified throughout her career, pre and post her weight loss. Even though she has just released a striking and personal song called “Easy On Me", all of social media has zeroed in on her body. Of late, it would seem her music could not be talked about without expending a lengthy analysis or two about her weight loss. The problem with being a global star is that nothing you do gets to ever be yours alone. Adele shared with Oprah how a section of her massive fan following were upset by her weight loss and felt “abandoned", even as another section praised her for it. As per a Ladbible report, sharing her feelings on the matter, Adele said, “I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small; I’m either hot or I’m not."

Stating that she was body positive at both junctures of her appearance, Adele said the most human thing anyone could be expected to say in this scenario. While it made her feel bad that she had made anyone feel “horrible" about their body, it is not her job to validate anyone else’s appearance, the singer told Oprah. “I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves - but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry," the Ladbible report quoted her as saying. She also shared her experience with crippling anxiety and how she emerged from it.

After her split from husband Simon Konecki, Adele experienced anxiety attacks that were debilitating enough that she felt like she had lost control over her body, the singer shared. Training with her physical trainer, she said she gained control over her anxiety and experienced less of it. The discipline involved in the process brought her relief, she said, adding that she “wasn’t even bothered about (her) weight".

Adele’s album “30" is set to be released on November 19. Announcing the date on Instagram, she wrote, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I started it nearly 3 years ago… I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly- willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

