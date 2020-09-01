'Your Twitter Entertained Me Through Covid': Adele's Insta DM to Her Fan Goes Viral

English singer-songwriter Adele left a fan utterly starstruck by replying to his request she received on social media. The fan had simply posted an image of Adele on an Instagram story post, tagging her with a caption, “Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much @adele".

Now, the London-born music icon responded to the fan named Colyn Elliot on Instagram in a direct message (DM), thus taking him by surprise. Adele complimented the social media user with words of encouragement and ended her chat with a warm response.

The 32-year-old artist’s message reads, "Your Twitter account has entertained me all the way through COVID. You look like so much fun! I'm absolutely chuffed you like my music. Keep loving your life, it's so lovely and infectious to see from every angle.”

Colyn, who couldn't stop beaming with joy, shared the screenshot of their conversation exchange on Instagram on his Twitter page.

Taking to Twitter, Colyn wrote, “I’m bawling my eyes out,” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!”

IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT pic.twitter.com/bjGoPCMxdF — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 29, 2020

Many users of the micro-blogging site reacted to the surprising direct message sent by Adele to her fan. Several mentioned how lucky he is to get a reply directly from her. Others also expressed that they were quite jealous.

Most people said they were happy for him as he must be so glad to receive the DM.

Earlier this year, Adele surprised her fans with a fitness transformation and has been positively glowing since. The star achieved a more toned body attributed the book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle for changing her perspective in and about life.