Adidas' New Sports Bra Campaign Starts Twitter Debate on Nudity, Diversity

Adidas’ new campaign for its sports bra collection has taken the Internet by storm after the brand posted a photo of 25 pairs of breasts so as to promote diversity in shapes, sizes and colours of wearers. In an Instagram post, the brand wrote, “Breasts of all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort tailored to them. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right sports bra for them. In sport, everybody should feel free and inspired by what their bodies can achieve." With it, Adidas also introduced a hashtag “Support Is Everything". The new campaign is meant for “more women, more bodies and more sports", Adidas wrote in another Instagram post.

Adidas’ post reads, “Support is everything. When you don’t know if you can do it, it’s what gets you through. ​Support means something different to us all, because support is personal. That’s why as part of our commitment to support women however we can, we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports.​" In the video posted along with it, wearers are shown in different body shapes, races and abilities.

While many Twitter users thought Adidas was making a progressive and powerful statement, others thought that it was “unnecessary" to post a photo of bare breasts to promote bras. While many were debating the nudity aspect, others wrote tweets like, “No stigma. But if I’m buying some socks I’d like to see what the socks look like. I know what my feet look like." Many also came out in support of the brand’s gesture. One Twitter user wrote, “why does this have to be considered borderline soft porn but men’s bare chests are not. It’s time to get over it. The more we see things like this the less sensational it is. go @adidas !(sic)" Another wrote: “I feel like it might’ve been better received if you did a picture like this, but a side-by-side with and without the bras. Would’ve been best of both worlds. Your message gets across and more people think it’s properly advertised. Just a theory though."

Adidas, however, stood by its message. In a tweet, the brand wrote, “Breasts are a natural part of the anatomy. It’s time to remove the stigma to allow future generations to flourish."

