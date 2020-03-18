Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanitiser: This Twitter Thread is Pure Gold, and Red, Pink and Purple

The panic over Coronavirus has had people running to the stores for handwashes, toilet rolls and most importantly hand santisers. The only defence against the virus that the people right now have is clean hands. And amid the paranoia, meme makers have managed to tickle the funny bone with their content.

Be it the song remakes or tweaking the titles of Bollywood movies, Twitter has found the perfect blend of entertainment and humour to keep up the spirits in self-isolation.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been the latest on the meme list. In a Twitter thread, the actress’ dresses were matched with different types and variants of hand sanitsiers according to the colour.

From red to purple to pink and orange, sanitiser of different colours were juxtaposed with glamorous Hydari’s photos in dresses with similar colours in the Twitter thread.

“Aditi Rao Hydari as sanitizers, a thread,” the Twitter user said followed by the series of images.

From red to pink to purple, gold, black, yellow and orange, the Twitter user found almost all colours to match.

Aditi rao hydari as sanitizers, a thread pic.twitter.com/fi5nacQEzZ — Item (@Itemboy_) March 15, 2020

And Hydari seemed to be impressed by the creativity used to raise awareness on keeping hands clean in the pandemic. "Precious. Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!! (sic),"she reacted to the thread.