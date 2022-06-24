Adnan Sami Shares Photo from Maldives Vacation, Fans Fail to Recognise Him

Indian singer Adnan Sami has become the poster boy of weight loss after losing nearly 155kgs. While many said that he has had liposuction surgery, Adnan denied those reports. However, there have been reports of the singer flying to Houston and hiring a nutritionist to get started on a weight loss journey. His public appearance after the journey came as a shock to many. It also motivated people all across the world. This time again, the singer took to his official Facebook handle and shared an image of himself at a resort in the Maldives. “Just Chilling in Kudavillingiliresort…Another Paradise!,” he mentioned. Have a look for yourself:



Image: Facebook

While many are motivated by his transformation, some people are left completely stunned and refuse to believe that it is him. “What! Is it really just you??? You are Just amazing inspiration Bro,” commented a Facebook user. “Is this you Adnan ji???? I can’t believe at first. Where is that heavy figure gone??? Jawline comes. How much you lose your weight and how much you have been doing hard work to obtain this figure is totally reflected in your face. Really appreciable work. Love you Adnan Sami. I even share it in my WhatsApp status and ask all of my contacts that who the handsome guy is… believe me none can answer it right,” commented another user. “You kidnapped Adnan Sami and pretended to be Adnan Sami?” mocked another Facebook user.

Some time back, Adnan Sami was in news for his trip down the memory lane as he shared a throwback post, featuring him along with Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel. The trio was all smiling in the precious snap. While Madhuri had donned a white outfit, Ameesha was seen in a pink salwar suit. The two actors were beaming with happiness as they posed with Adnan, who wore a black ensemble. “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!” read the caption of the post.

His weight loss journey has been quite remarkable and inspiring for millions of his fans. Reportedly, Adnan was put on a low-calorie and high-protein diet plan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.