Adnan Sami's 1-Year-Old Daughter Face-Timed A.R. Rahman and This is How He Responded

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 8, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
A.R. Rahman is known to most of the world as a music composer and musician who rose to popularity after the 1999 film Taal and then later winning an Oscar for 'Jai Ho' from Slumdog Millionaire.

And, while, Rahman has a long list of accomplishments to his name, including a Grammy along with his Academy awards, to some people - he must have been just a 'contact' on a phone.

In a short anecdote shared by singer-songwriter Adnan Sami on Twitter, he reveals how his daughter, Medina, who is less than two years old ended up calling Rahman from Sami's phone.

Sami emphasizes how he needs to put passwords on all his tablets as his daughter ended up Face-Timing Rahman while Rahman was in London, composing music for the upcoming film 2.0 and Rahman showed her around the studio.



Rahman responded to this by sharing how he was pleasantly surprised when he received the call. He mentioned that he was actually in a grumpy mood and the call cheered him up.



And, while, Medina is just a little over a year old, and her call may have been misplaced - this cute gesture didn't go unnoticed. People are pleased about how cute Rahman's response to an accidental phone call was. He chose to play along, instead of hanging up, after realizing it was an adorable mistake.





