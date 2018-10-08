English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adnan Sami's 1-Year-Old Daughter Face-Timed A.R. Rahman and This is How He Responded
Rahman's response to Adnan Sami's 1-year-old daughter calling him is just too cute!
Rahman's response to Adnan Sami's 1-year-old daughter calling him is just too cute!
Loading...
A.R. Rahman is known to most of the world as a music composer and musician who rose to popularity after the 1999 film Taal and then later winning an Oscar for 'Jai Ho' from Slumdog Millionaire.
And, while, Rahman has a long list of accomplishments to his name, including a Grammy along with his Academy awards, to some people - he must have been just a 'contact' on a phone.
In a short anecdote shared by singer-songwriter Adnan Sami on Twitter, he reveals how his daughter, Medina, who is less than two years old ended up calling Rahman from Sami's phone.
Sami emphasizes how he needs to put passwords on all his tablets as his daughter ended up Face-Timing Rahman while Rahman was in London, composing music for the upcoming film 2.0 and Rahman showed her around the studio.
Rahman responded to this by sharing how he was pleasantly surprised when he received the call. He mentioned that he was actually in a grumpy mood and the call cheered him up.
And, while, Medina is just a little over a year old, and her call may have been misplaced - this cute gesture didn't go unnoticed. People are pleased about how cute Rahman's response to an accidental phone call was. He chose to play along, instead of hanging up, after realizing it was an adorable mistake.
And, while, Rahman has a long list of accomplishments to his name, including a Grammy along with his Academy awards, to some people - he must have been just a 'contact' on a phone.
In a short anecdote shared by singer-songwriter Adnan Sami on Twitter, he reveals how his daughter, Medina, who is less than two years old ended up calling Rahman from Sami's phone.
Sami emphasizes how he needs to put passwords on all his tablets as his daughter ended up Face-Timing Rahman while Rahman was in London, composing music for the upcoming film 2.0 and Rahman showed her around the studio.
Haha!! Ok... Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc... My Little Medina took my phone & ‘FaceTimed’ @arrahman & had a cute chat with him while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!💖😂
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 6, 2018
Rahman responded to this by sharing how he was pleasantly surprised when he received the call. He mentioned that he was actually in a grumpy mood and the call cheered him up.
Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously 😊 https://t.co/sQPVdMY6i2— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 7, 2018
And, while, Medina is just a little over a year old, and her call may have been misplaced - this cute gesture didn't go unnoticed. People are pleased about how cute Rahman's response to an accidental phone call was. He chose to play along, instead of hanging up, after realizing it was an adorable mistake.
That’s so super cute it’s not funny @arrahman @AdnanSamiLive god bless Medina https://t.co/wdlYoFNmaY— Devraj Sanyal (@DevrajSanyal) October 7, 2018
Wow she spoke to the God of Music 👏👏🙏🏻 !!! Lot of kisses and hug for cutie Madina !!! I am sure she will be supertalented and will b like Kalam sir in field of technology ! 😘😘😘😘— Manish Singh (@sizzling_jnu) October 6, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018 Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...