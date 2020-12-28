Adopt, Don't Shop: These 5 Indian Celebrities and Stories of Their Adorable Pets Will Make Your Day

Purchase of pedigree animals became a trend in India, especially among the affluent after they were introduced in our country by foreign colonists and rulers. People began to ignore the native animals in favour of the relatively more exotic pets from foreign lands. In recent times, however, rescue and adoption of native pets from the streets or animal shelters are on the rise. Many Indian celebrities led this trend by choosing adoption. Mentioned below are five such celebrities and their adorable four-legged companions.

Randeep Hooda

He has two desi dogs, Candy and Bamby, and often posts pictures and videos of them on his social media handles. Hooda urges Indians to adopt free-roaming dogs and cats rather than pedigree dogs. He is also passionate about horses and has rescued several of them from abuse and neglect. The horses stay at his farm in Gurgaon.

Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika and her onscreen four-legged friend, an Indie dog named Chandni (Shabitri in the series), stole the show in Pataal Lok. Chandni was pregnant when Swastika’s scenes were shot. The bond between the two was unmistakable in the series. She has uploaded quite a few pictures of Chandni and her pups, on her social media accounts. Swastika also has a pet Indie at home named Phulki.

John Abraham

The actor did not hesitate to adopt a pup whom he named Bailey after she had been rescued by an animal welfare organisation. Bailey has an adorable daughter named Sia and they even have their own dedicated Instagram page.

Kalki Koechlin

Known for her distinctive roles in films like Margarita with a Straw, Kalki Koechlin has a cat named Dosa, whom she rescued and adopted. Like Randeep Hooda, she has also openly advocated the adoption of pets as opposed to purchasing them.

Sunny Leone

The actress who is actively involved with animal welfare adopted two beautiful dogs from an animal shelter and named them Lilu and Chopper. Like the other celebs on the list, she also urges her followers to adopt pets and not purchase them. She also has a cat named Alex, whom she adopted from the streets.