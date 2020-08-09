This Man's Home is a Library with 8,000 Books, Twitter Says 'Adopt Me'

What does your dream room look like? A room with window overlooking a stream, a meadow, mountains, sea, trees? How about a room full of books? That is what exactly a lot of people on the Internet are wanting after a photograph on Twitter caught their attention.

The image was shared on Twitter by user Shoumik and said that this was the place where he lived. "I live in a library," he wrote.

For those who didn't know......I live in a library pic.twitter.com/FNtkFYOI5v — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

In another tweet, he mentioned that he own round about whopping 8,000 books. Don't know if our school libraries had so many books. This guy for sure is a true bibliophile and a great hoarder of books.

But his library-home has caught the eye of several people who want to move in to this house with the amazing company of books, books and some more books. One of the guys even wants to be adopted and is offering cooking skills.

I cook really well. I will cook food for you for free if you adopt me — Boom Boom Boomer (@chatterboxpb) August 7, 2020

Wow! I used to dream that my own house will have a huge library but now I am dreaming of having a huge library as a home...😊 — Vaibhav Gilankar (@VGilankar) August 8, 2020

Oh, that smell of molds from untouched sections. I think I was getting addicted to it, till e-library took over. — Sonu (@Sai_SRS) August 8, 2020

I envy your room man. Some of the books look good too. Paise udane ka time aa gaya🙃. — _/ (@Cattydaddie) August 8, 2020

Oh my God! I also have a dream to make a small library like this. — Jasmine Sarkar(Jazz) (@SarkarJasmine) August 9, 2020

You live in heaven 😍 please start renting your room you will be billionaire soon — Shriti singh (@shriti46908) August 8, 2020

sir pls adopt me this is heaven on earth😔 — jaweria™ (@hotcheetosjiya) August 8, 2020

Would you also like a house where you wake up to the smell of books and fall asleep to the same enticing fragrance of pages?