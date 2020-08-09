BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Man's Home is a Library with 8,000 Books, Twitter Says 'Adopt Me'

To many bibliophiles , this home-in-a-library is a dream house and want a similar one to themselves.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
What does your dream room look like? A room with window overlooking a stream, a meadow, mountains, sea, trees? How about a room full of books? That is what exactly a lot of people on the Internet are wanting after a photograph on Twitter caught their attention.

The image was shared on Twitter by user Shoumik and said that this was the place where he lived. "I live in a library," he wrote.

In another tweet, he mentioned that he own round about whopping 8,000 books. Don't know if our school libraries had so many books. This guy for sure is a true bibliophile and a great hoarder of books.

But his library-home has caught the eye of several people who want to move in to this house with the amazing company of books, books and some more books. One of the guys even wants to be adopted and is offering cooking skills.

Would you also like a house where you wake up to the smell of books and fall asleep to the same enticing fragrance of pages?

