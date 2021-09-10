Adopted Girl Calls Her Parents Angels, Instagram Reel Leaves Netizens Emotional

Adoption in a family may be a complex, emotional process. Recently, a woman named Shikha narrated her story of adoption in an Instagram Reel. Shared by the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video has Shikha telling her tale of how she was adopted and became a part of a loving family. According to the video, she was adopted when she was just three months old and her parents already had a son. But they wanted another child, so after a year of trying, they chose to adopt Shikha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmexed/KwH

In the video, Shikha can be seen hugging her parents. There are also visuals from Shikha’s childhood. According to Shikha, she was eight when she found out that she was adopted. She also stated that her parents were no less than an angel for her. Since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 84,229 views on Instagram.

According to Deepak Kumar, CEO of CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority), a significant number of couples nowadays are enrolling for adoption for reasons other than infertility. CARA is the main organisation for Indian child adoption and is tasked to promote and facilitate in-country adoptions as well as regulate inter-country adoptions.

A report by CARA says that there were about 3,374 domestic and 653 international adoptions in the year 2018-19. There are also some who choose adoption after having a biological child. “These days, many are adopting girl children. There has been a cultural shift in terms of awareness, but we still have a long way to go," added Kumar.

