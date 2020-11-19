Adorable Baby Elephant Hides Behind Light Pole After Getting Caught Eating Sugarcane

Elephants are not only one of the strongest animals, but are also one of the cutest. Videos of elephant calves often leave netizens in awe of them. Recently, a cute act of a baby elephant was captured on a camera in Thailand.

It was pictured trying to hide behind a light pole after realising that humans had caught him eating sugarcane in a field, reported Mail Online. Despite its big size, the calf believed it could hide behind the narrow pole. The incident took place in Ching Mai, located in the northern part of Thailand.

The funny part is when people present there shone light on the calf, it stood still in the hope it would not get caught. The news website reported that around 2,000 animals can be found in the jungles and national parks in Thailand. They come under the category of protected animals in the country and killing them attracts a fine of 1,000 baht and a maximum prison term of up to three years.

Elephants are known to have contributed to Thai culture for many centuries and that’s why they are the national animal in Thailand. Tuskers found in Thailand are subspecies of Asian elephant and have smaller ears when compared with their African counterparts.

They have always shared a close bond with humans as we must have heard this line “Haathi mere saathi (Elephant is my friend)” in movies or real life.

In March, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared an incident showing the bond shared by elephants and humans. An elephant calf had fallen into a ditch in a forest. Forest staff got alerted by the sound. When the officials reached the spot to rescue the calf, a herd of elephant stood at a distance, allowing the staff to do their work.

After five hours of effort, the baby elephant was rescued. As soon as it came out of the ditch, it ran straight away to its family.