Adorable Dog from Goa Takes Random Rides with Travelers, Take a Sneak Peek at his Journeys

Dogs are humans’ best friends and hardly anyone would disagree with this. And that is why a recent clip showing a dog yearning to hop on a two-wheeler and zoom off with strangers is becoming the internet’s favourite nowadays. The video surfaced from the coastal state of Goa where a traveller named Mayura Gautham was interrupted in her trip, when a dog, who seems to be a travel buff, started bopping the frame of the bike. The pooch did not let Gautham continue with her journey until he perched on the fuel tank of the two-wheeler.

Gautham shared a video of the hearty meet on Instagram. The in-text read, “This random little pupper tried to get on my bike and wouldn’t let me ride through.” In the next frame, the canine is seen riding with Gautham. After a short trip, the dog was not done and urged for a prolonged trip. “He found me in the market again. Same drama of not letting me move. So we continued to ride together,” Gautham wrote.

She captioned the video, “Meet Goa’s cutest hitchhiker.”

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbsEXvmATi8/

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 10 lakh views and has received almost 1.4 lakh likes. The video saw a landslide of reactions from netizens. Once user wrote, “How cute is this,” giving a special mention to the dog’s smile. Another wrote, “Take pup home,” with many echoing the same and urging Gautham to adopt the pup.

Gautham, in the comments, revealed that the dog lives by a bakery near her old house in Goa. And that the dog is known for taking rides with strangers. “And later I found out that this guy is known to go on small rides with random people he meets,” she wrote.

If that’s the case, that doggo is indeed the “cutest hitchhiker!”

