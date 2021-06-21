Adorable Doggo Helping its Human With Daily Chores Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

Animals win hearts with their adorable escapades. And the internet is a treasure trove of such endearing clips. Recently, a video of a dog named Maya is doing the rounds online. The video has attracted over a million eyeballs as the pet is seen doing chores. Netizens have crowned the doggo as ‘good girl’ for exhibiting good manners.

The video posted via Instagram handle Mayapolarbear shows how courteous the dog is and what all she does to help her owner in daily chores. The clip opens with the pet giving a peck on the camera when the filming starts. Then, it goes on to delineate the ways the pooch exhibits etiquettes. The adorable white fluff, unlike other pets, puts her toys back into the basket after playing. She also doesn’t jump right in the bed to wake her owner up. Instead, she gently lays her head on the bed to wake her in the morning. She doesn’t beg for food and trades her toys for the food she likes to eat. Moreover, the doggo also assists the owner by bringing putting things in place and brings shopping items inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYA THE SAMOYED (@mayapolarbear)

The video has gone viral and has been received an overwhelming response. It stands tall with 19 lakh views and still counting. The clip mustered varied reactions from netizens who are smitten by her endearing deeds. They are so charmed by her good behaviour that they are ready to crown her as the most courteous dog. Whereas, her owner is already in love with her and said the slightest of things done by her makes her go ‘aww’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laursans Labs (@thelabslife)

Dogs are definitely the kindest souls and shower others with their selfless love. A few days back a delightful video featuring a mama dog bringing toys for her little puppies took the internet by storm. The viral video made the netizens gushed over her adorable deed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here