Adorable Granny Performing Dance Moves for a TikTok Video is a Must Watch

We all loved spending time with our grandparents, especially when we were kids. It was fun to see them learn new things as time passes. However, how would you feel if your granny decided to make an appearance on TikTok?

A TikTok video of a granny dancing with her granddaughter is making headlines these days for all the right reasons. The clip, shared by TikTok user @d.agonzalez, is here to take away all your worries with the dance of her grandmother.

“Enjoy my sister trying to teach grandma a tiktok #fyp #foryou #healthheroes #freezeframe #TexansHelpingTexans #CookieWithACause #bookclub #levelup,” she captioned it.

In the video, one can see the user’s grandmom dancing along with her sister on the song 'Pew Pew Pew' by Auntie Hammy. The sister is teaching her the moves step by step, which the grandmother is acing perfectly.

The cuteness of the grandmother has won hearts online.

If you are highly impressed by the practice video, you should definitely watch the final result.

“Here is the HIGHLY requested finished product. credits to my sis @dustygonz #fyp,” the user captioned it.

Netizens couldn’t stop but praise the grandmom for her moves. A user wrote, “And groovy granny has won the Internet today,” while others requested her to upload more pictures of the dancing lady.

This is not it! The granny has appeared on several other TikTok videos. Here’s a look:

As mentioned earlier, the user told that her grandmother is Puerto Rican and loves to have some fun on social media.