BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Adorable Granny Performing Dance Moves for a TikTok Video is a Must Watch

Screenshot from TikTok uploaded by @d.agonzalez.

Screenshot from TikTok uploaded by @d.agonzalez.

In the video, one can see the user’s grandmom dancing along with her sister on the song 'Pew Pew Pew' by Auntie Hammy. The sister is teaching her the moves step by step, which the grandmother is acing perfectly.

Share this:

We all loved spending time with our grandparents, especially when we were kids. It was fun to see them learn new things as time passes. However, how would you feel if your granny decided to make an appearance on TikTok?

A TikTok video of a granny dancing with her granddaughter is making headlines these days for all the right reasons. The clip, shared by TikTok user @d.agonzalez, is here to take away all your worries with the dance of her grandmother.

“Enjoy my sister trying to teach grandma a tiktok #fyp #foryou #healthheroes #freezeframe #TexansHelpingTexans #CookieWithACause #bookclub #levelup,” she captioned it.

@d.agonzalez

enjoy my sister trying to teach grandma a tiktok ##fyp ##foryou ##healthheroes ##freezeframe ##TexansHelpingTexans ##CookieWithACause ##bookclub ##levelup

♬ Pew Pew Pew - Auntie Hammy

In the video, one can see the user’s grandmom dancing along with her sister on the song 'Pew Pew Pew' by Auntie Hammy. The sister is teaching her the moves step by step, which the grandmother is acing perfectly.

The cuteness of the grandmother has won hearts online.

If you are highly impressed by the practice video, you should definitely watch the final result.

“Here is the HIGHLY requested finished product. credits to my sis @dustygonz #fyp,” the user captioned it.

@d.agonzalez

here is the HIGHLY requested finished product:) credits to my sis @dustygonz ##fyp

♬ Pew Pew Pew - Auntie Hammy

Netizens couldn’t stop but praise the grandmom for her moves. A user wrote, “And groovy granny has won the Internet today,” while others requested her to upload more pictures of the dancing lady.

This is not it! The granny has appeared on several other TikTok videos. Here’s a look:

@d.agonzalez

more grandma as promised:)

♬ Challenge - pacificsoundz

As mentioned earlier, the user told that her grandmother is Puerto Rican and loves to have some fun on social media.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres