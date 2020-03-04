Adorable Labrador Pup Greets People at Adoption Centre with Beaming Smile

A video of an adorable black Labrador smiling at people visiting an adoption centre went viral across the social media. In his bid to get attention and love, Burreaux used to flash his ensemble of teeth.

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana shared a 13-second video of the pup on Facebook. “Burreaux begging for attention. Oh and this pup still needs a home. More information and an adoption application on hsnwla.com,” reads the caption.

The eight-week-old dog’s video has crossed over 330,000 views as of now. The immense popularity of the video meant that Burreaux was adopted by a loving family.

Emphasizing on the Labrador’s nature, Humane Society volunteer Sarrah Walton told The Dodo that he smiles whenever a person talks to him. She said it was probably his way of conveying “come pet me, come love me”.

The pup was brought to the centre after being rescued from a kill shelter, said a report published in ladbible.com. The animal had to be rushed to an animal hospital as he was too sick.

Along with Burreaux two other dogs, Joe and O, were also rescued. But by the time Burreaux returned from the hospital one of the two other dogs had been adopted.