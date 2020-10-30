'Adorable Little Menace': Two-month-old Baby Elephant Takes on 3 Others in Fun Jumbo Fight

Videos featuring animals and pets always tend to crack us up. Among the hordes of videos which inundate online and social media platforms, video clips featuring animals have the tendency to lift your mood instantly. If you are still looking for one more to make your day, this hilarious post on Instagram featuring a baby-elephant will do the trick.

The hilarious video features ‘Lapa’, a little two-month-old elephant trying to take on its elders, which are way bigger than its own. Young Lapa’s actions are not only adorable but also the reactions of other elephants to its antics.

The post was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a wildlife NGO which rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants in Kenya. The elephant rehabilitation Trust’s Instagram post caption described Lapa as an ‘adorable little menace’. Even though he’s just all of two months old, he has the ‘swagger of a grown bull’. Lapa is not afraid to pick fights with other elephants who are much bigger than him, it says further.

Watch the playful video here:

The post also shared more details about Lapa, however, in the short video clip, the feisty and funny baby elephant can be seen running from one elephant in the process taking on three other elephants, with each being much bigger in size than his. Lapa was playfully shoving and pushing three other elephants – namely Sattao, Musiara and Olsekki, who looked quite confused with the young Lapa’s jolly charge.

Ever since the video was posted online, it has garnered over 42,000 likes and has several reactions from users on the photo sharing site.

“Feisty little baby,” commented an individual. "He is adorably spunky," said another.

Jokingly calling the young elephant a ‘Brat!’, “here comes trouble,” another user wrote. “They are acting like patient uncles! How wonderful,” commented another.

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Lapa is their 37th known calf born to an orphan elephant that they had rescued, raised and resend back into the wild earlier. Lapa’s mother Lenana was found orphaned in 2006 and was rescued by the trust.