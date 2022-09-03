Adorable Video Of Dog Putting Fish Back In Water Wins Hearts

One animal probably understands the feelings of another so easily that sometimes it comes to the aid of other species as well. Recently, a video is going viral on the internet in which a dog is seen helping a fish. Usually, when a pile of fish is placed in front of a dog, it will be seen eating them with great pleasure. Generally, dogs love to eat fish but the video going viral on the internet features an empathetic dog.

Recently a video has been shared on Twitter from a handle named Gabriele Corno, which often shares funny and interesting videos. In the video a dog is seen with a lot of fish kept in front of him in a bowl. You will think that he will eat them, but he instead puts the fish back in the water and saves its life.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

In the video, a golden retriever is seen pressing a fish with its mouth and instead of eating it, he takes it to a nearby water tank and puts it inside it. The fish remains alive and it starts swimming in the water. The dog keeps watching the fish swimming. Sharing the adorable video Gabriele Corno tweeted, “Empathy is the most essential quality of living beings.”

Empathy is the most essential quality of living beings pic.twitter.com/M9mRGtvIWW — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 2, 2022

The 14-second clip has garnered over 14,000 views and it has won the hearts of the users on social media. One user said, “Kindness is difficult for humans.” Another one commented, “Dogs are amazing. People should be more like dogs.” A third one said, “We As Human Beings Need To Try It.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here