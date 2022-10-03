Adorable Video of Dogs Waiting for School Bus Will Make You Smile

The internet is filled with adorable and funny dog videos that leave people with broad smiles on their faces. If you love watching funny dog videos then you’ve arrived at the right place. A clip going viral showcases a group of dogs patiently waiting for their school bus. But what makes it more adorable is the way their owner dressed them up for the occasion. From tiny backpacks to bucket hats, dogs are seen wearing them all as they sit together patiently.

They assemble together in their house’s corridor and are seated on a carpet as the camera captures them together. Along with tiny backpacks on their backs, they all have yellow bandannas tied up around their necks. “Waiting for the school bus I hope the kids have a great year,” the owner of the dog family wrote while sharing the video online. Take a look at the viral clip below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it amassed massive attention from dog lovers from all around the world. A user called them precious, “Omg. I’m in love with every single one of them! Just so precious!” another wrote, “Omg! This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Adogable!” Meanwhile, a netizen requested the dog owner to also share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the dogs getting ready for the video. The user commented, “The bucket hat kills me every time! We need a behind-the-scenes video of you getting them ready!” One more asked, “Where can I sign up for this camp?”

The video of the dog family was shared by Instagram user Victoria Diange West. Within weeks, the clip has garnered over 67,000 likes on the photo-sharing application. The enthusiastic dog owner makes it a point to dress up her dogs for various occasions, be it Christmas or date nights. Her Instagram profile is filled with cute videos and photographs of her furry companions that will leave you delighted. Notably, these adorable posts of her dog family have earned Victoria Diange West a fan following of more than 12,000 people on the social media platform.

