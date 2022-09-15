Adorable Video of Little Girl Flaunting Her Princess Attire To Father Wins Hearts

A child is always the most precious to their parents and it is not uncommon for a father to address his little daughter as a ‘princess’. There have been several stories told through different mediums about the bond shared between a father and his daughter, however, sometimes even a short 30-second clip is enough to portray the emotions involved. We are going to show you a video of an adorable interaction between a man and his cute ‘princess’. And we mean it literally as the little girl is dressed just like a fairy princess.

A video that is going viral on social media shows a little girl making her way to her father’s workplace to show the beautiful princess-like dress she wore at her school function. The reaction of the father is priceless as he gets visibly emotional seeing his daughter in the absolutely beautiful dress.

Top showsha video

The way she flaunts her dress and the sheer zeal in the father’s teary eyes as he looks at his daughter will melt your heart. Take a look at the video shared by the Instagram handle Good News Movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The best part of the video that won the internet over was that the father, who probably had dirt on his jacket from work, took it off and wiped his hands clean before he came and kissed his daughter and knelt in front of her. He made sure that none of the dirt got on his little princess’ dress and it was a gesture that people were very appreciative of in the comments section. The video has got more than 10 lakh views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here