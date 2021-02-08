‘Cuteness Overload:’ Adorable Video of Sloth Eating Carrot at Philadelphia Zoo Goes Viral

The experience of observing animals at zoos while they continue doing their day-to-day activities has moved from the real to the virtual world in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. Most zoos and wildlife parks have a social media account and thanks to which, you can now see this adorable sloth from Philadelphia Zoo making cute faces and eating a carrot. The video shared by the Instagram account of the zoo shows the sloth giving innocent expressions while licking a carrot, blinking its eyes and then looking at the camera adorably.

Sharing the video, Philadelphia Zoo asked if people have 21 seconds to watch the sloth named ‘Jabba’ doing these activities. The zoo thanked the viewers and said that Jabba really appreciates them watching his video.

The video has received more than 39,000 views and hundreds of comments.

After watching the video, a user said that zookeepers have the best job in the world. Another one said that it looks like Jabba needs a friend as it looks lonely.

Stacy Cohen, another Instagram user commented, “Cuteness Overloaded,” on the video.

Some commenters also noticed Jabba’s hairstyle. One person said that his hair resembles that of the character Garth (played by Dana Carvey) from the 1992 film Wayne's World.

Seeing Jabba’s video, a viewer also asked if the zoo is now open to the public. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many zoological parks had restricted the entry of visitors. As per the website of the zoo, it is closed till February 11 and will be open to visitors on February 12.

Receiving thousands of views, the video is one of the many shared by the Instagram handle of Philadelphia Zoo. The handle had previously shared the video of an otter who was playing around a snowman at the zoo.

Located in the US state of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Zoo first opened on July 1, 1874. It is home to over 1300 animals and is the first zoo of the country. It also has a children’s petting zoo section where the visitors can touch domesticated and some wild animals.