Watch: Adorable Video of Woman 'Delivering' Ice to Otters Will Make You Smile

Social media has always been flooded with human-animal interactions videos, which are mostly with dogs and cats. But looks like people have recently developed a similar fondness for otters too. And this clip of otters enjoying some ice delivery in the scorching heat will leave you in awe. Instagram user Nadine Trottier shared the video, which featured her delivering ice to some adorable and cute otters. The video is pure joy and might light up your mood too.

The recording starts with Nadine delivering the ice cubes to eight otters to provide them some relief from the scorching summer heat. Otters, who are already swimming in a water tub, were introduced to viewers as their names also appeared in the video. Nadine first gives Kunik and Quatse their shares of ice and then moves ahead to give Hardy and Mak some cubes. All the eight otters seem to be enjoying themselves as they played around with the ice cubes. And also they had some unique expressions which are difficult to dissect.

Sharing the video, in the caption, she wrote, “Ice delivery. It’s starting to feel like we have a lot of otters.” The clip has already received nearly 4 lakh views and over a hundred comments. The lovely otters and their happy reaction to receiving the ice have left many delighted. While some couldn’t resist gushing at their cuteness, others hailed the woman for doing the job.

Take a look at the adorable video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Trottier (@nadinetrottier)

Another video shared by Nadine featured otters in a small red bucket filled with ice. One of the otters, who is resting his back on the ice cubes, is seen playing with the ice. The little otter attempts to hold the ice put it on top of his body, and scatter it everywhere around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Trottier (@nadinetrottier)

While posting this clip, Nadine wrote, “hot summer days, Aka just aggressively toss ice everywhere for a solid 10 minutes.”

Nadine’s Instagram reels are all about otters and they will bring you joy for sur

