Adorable Video Shows Baby Elephant Helping Tortoise Move Away from the Middle of the Road

The common phrase, 'a friend in need is a friend indeed' means a friend is someone who, irrespective of age, gender and social constraints comes forward to help you when you are in need.

Recently, a heartwarming incident happened that shows that animals too understand the value of friendship, helping and caring. A video posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter shows a baby elephant helping a tortoise, resting in the middle of the road, to move away from the road.

The viral video shows the calf pushing the tortoise with its trunk and the shelled animal walks to a side getting the hint.

The 23-second clip shows the elephant waiting to ensure that the tortoise has moved toward a safe side and is not in danger of being hit by any passing vehicle.

The video shared by the IFS officer on Twitter was forwarded to him by his friend. He captioned the video, "This #elephant calf is teaching a lesson: #Animals have first right of the way.

Opposite to the person who behaved yesterday on road while staff blocked road to give way to a Jumbo."

This #elephant calf is teaching a lesson: #Animals have first right of the way. Opposite to the person who behaved yesterday on road while staff blocked road to give way to a Jumbo. An elephant stops to get a turtle off the road. Forwarded by a friend. pic.twitter.com/1RZVRHJaM3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 4, 2019

Since being shared, the viral video has already garnered over 12,700 views and more than 1,600 likes. Here is how people reacted to the video:

Such a happy little thing! The elephant seems to be smiling — Divya Mukundan (@DiVpops) November 4, 2019

😍. Superb. — Rajesh Parikh (@imacuriosguy) November 4, 2019

They teach us kindness — Janakiraman ஜானகிராமன் (@Janakir51273765) November 4, 2019

Vav ! Spr sir.human beings have to learn so much more morality from animal husbundry N Nature — Rama ,Latha S (@RamaS76796844) November 4, 2019

Adorable video — Priya (@banaras_wali) November 4, 2019

The other incident, which the IFS officer was referring to in his tweet, shows a man riding his motorbike on a road that has been blocked for the movement of vehicles. The bike rider was just a few inches away from hitting a jumbo that was crossing the road to go to the other side of the forest.

You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever. pic.twitter.com/x8QRZYJMKc — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 3, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.