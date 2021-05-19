Watch: Adorable Video Shows Elderly Gentleman Gifting a Dollar to a Toddler While Shopping

Kindness remains to be one of the rare virtues of life but every now and then there comes a video on the internet that reaffirms your belief that humanity is still there somewhere. One such video that might bring a smile to your face today was shared on Reddit on Monday.

Redditor u/UnironicThatcherite posted a video on the subreddit MadeMeSmile that showed a cute conversation between an old man and a toddler in a supermarket somewhere in the United States. The video shows a toddler named Lily dressed up in a powder blue sweatshirt and white leggings waiting in a queue with her shopping cart. As she was waiting, a man in a black tracksuit passes her by and when he notices the little shopper he stops in his tracks. With a kind smile on his face the man asks the toddler what she will be buying. Lily was accompanied by her parents who can be heard in the video.

As Lily looks at the man wondering what she should say, the man says that she should say that she can buy anything she wants. And as he says that, the old man walks up to her and gives her a dollar. “Well, wait a minute. I’m going to help you with your shopping today," says the man. Lily’s parents are also touched by this gesture. The toddler’s mother asks her what she should say when such acts of kindness are bestowed upon her, and Lily responds in her cute baby voice a ‘thank you’. The old man who is gently smiling upon the child says “That goes on whatever you get.” Lily responds with a “T’ank you."

to which the old man says, “Yeah, that’s the word." With this sweet gesture, the man bids his goodbye and asks Lily to go ahead and shop. Lily says bye to him, and the man also returns the courtesy. Lily’s mother can be heard in the video saying, “That was sweeeeet, Lily, awww."

The video has garnered over 12.3k upvotes since it was posted on Reddit as viewers share their reaction in the comments section.

