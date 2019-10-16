Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Adorable Video Shows Man Dancing with Stray Dog in the Middle of the Night

In a video that has now gone viral, a man can be seen dancing with a stray dog on the streets at night.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Adorable Video Shows Man Dancing with Stray Dog in the Middle of the Night
Image: Reddit

In a video that has now gone viral, a man can be seen dancing with a stray dog on the streets at night, while the latter stares on with bewilderment and amusement.

According to The Dodo, the video can be traced to Turkey, where a man named Metin Can Şener who was on his way back home in the early hours of Saturday when he met the dog in the streets. In the video, the dog can be seen eagerly trotting towards the man, with his tail wagging, which probably means that they knew each other from before.

The dog seems bemused as the man starts dancing in front of him. The video, which has been captured on a CCTV camera, shows the man snapping his fingers and then patting the dog's head as he continues his little jig.

The dog just looks mildly confused. from r/aww

The Dodo reports that the man and the dog had no idea that their midnight shenanigans had been recorded on camera. Also, apparently, the two became really good friends after that night, as is evident from his Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram

Selamı var hepinize salak çocuğun :)

A post shared by Supermet (@bendemistims) on

