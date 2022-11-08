Adult Content Creator Suffers From Extreme Vertigo After Spending 14 hours on Social Media

Social media addiction has become detrimental to our health. Spending hours before our phone screens, laptops, and tablets results in anxiety, headaches, depression, and muscle tension, throwing our life into disarray. Not to forget, too much phone addiction can also be harmful to your lifestyle, leading to long-term problems. Adult content creator Fenella Fox from Worcester, England also faced a similar situation.

29-year-old Fenella who enjoys a massive fan following on the adult content website OnlyFans used to spend 14 hours on social media every day. It has resulted in disastrous vertigo, making her impossible to walk properly after staring at the screen for a long duration.

According to a report by Daily Star, Fenella’s social media usage increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. She spent almost 14 hours daily on OnlyFans, which caused her “scary” vertigo. She felt as though she was going to die.

“My vertigo was so scary I had to take beta blockers because I got a heart problem from the stress! I honestly thought I was going to die. It was the scariest experience of my entire life,” she had revealed. Because of her health condition, Fenella was unable to even walk properly for several months. Doctors had advised her to take bed rest as much as possible.

“Suddenly not being able to walk is horrific and especially when all the doctors are telling you they don’t know what’s wrong! My GP in England suggested I quit my job and find another,” she added.

As a result of vertigo, the adult content creator’s financial income which used to be 1 million earlier also took a huge dip. She even had to take the support of a wheelchair to be able to stand on her legs. “My income took a huge dip which didn’t help with the stress but thankfully my parents were there to help me through everything,” Fenella asserted.

Presently, Fenella has shared that she is no longer able to spend much time on social media after the health issue. If she spends more than 10 hours before the screen, pain starts reverberating through her whole body. The adult content creator has hired an editor now to edit her videos.

