Adult Film Star's Account Banned After She Joked About Giving 'Favors' to Instagram CEO

An American adult film actor is outraged at social media platforms that target sex workers for their content.

25-year-old Kendra Sunderland’s Instagram account was banned after she drunkenly joked, she could post nude content because she performed sex acts on CEO Adam Mosseri after a topless photo she uploaded was allowed to stay on the site for several weeks.

Kendra’s Instagram account was removed on Thursday after she posted a series of adult content on its stories feature and joked that the social media company had not taken action against her despite violating its nudity policies. The adult film star had posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram account several weeks ago and it was allowed to remain up despite violating Instagram's adult content policy.

Kendra then posted a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday last week that featured her with a sex toy. She went on to claimed that she was allowed to post nude photos and other adult content because she performed sex acts on the Instagram boss, who is a married man and a father of three kids.

However, according to DailyMail, Instagram has denied Kendra’s claims of any connection to Mosseri or any other executive at the company. The Facebook-owned company also denied that Kendra has received any preferential treatment after social media users claimed they tried to flag her content but were informed it did not violate Instagram's rules.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Kendra said she had had too many White Claws when she made the claims about Mosseri. She also said that she is not sure if the reason for her being banned is because of making the claims about Mosseri or because of her adult content.

In the interview, Kendra clarified that she has never ever really knew who the CEO of Instagram was, and has never met him. It was purely in humour that Kendra had made that statement about Mosseri. However, she did say that what she was seen doing with a sex toy was perhaps 'too far' for that platform and apologised for it.

In a series of tweets Kendra has pointed out how her content was blocked on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She said she was always blocked from posting on TikTok for “stupid things other people get away with.”

We all want the same freedom on social media and we all want the discrimination against sex workers to stop. But I hope that u find some sort of satisfaction or happiness to know that my account was disabled — Kendra Sunderland ️‍ (@KSLibraryGirl) December 11, 2020

If u want it so bad u could tag me and ask me for it. Every woman should be allowed to post their nipples. It’s very clear that IG discriminates on sex workers. Everything I posted was to question their terms and try to prove a point that it shouldn’t be against their terms https://t.co/WfHU2TBs5D — Kendra Sunderland 🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@KSLibraryGirl) December 11, 2020

She further said that these apps clearly target sex workers and she is not exempted either. Kendra has promised to keep fighting for herself and for other sex workers. ''We all want the same freedom on social media and we all want the discrimination against sex workers to stop. But I hope that u find some sort of satisfaction or happiness to know that my account was disabled,' she tweeted.