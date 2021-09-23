'Adult Spelling Bee': Twitterati Share 'Basic' Words That Would Stump Them in First Round

The saying goes that you leave high school, but high school never leaves you. Nor does middle school, or primary, it turns out, as Twitter users were recently found reeling at the concept of an adult spelling bee. A Twitter user said that an adult spelling bee would make for some hilarious TV, and others pitched in with the words that would send them straight out of the competition. If Twitter is anything to go by, double consonants following each other is never a good idea. Autocorrect is known to cause a dangerous faux pas here and there, but it might be more useful than any of us care to admit, it seems, as Twitter users shared their daily struggles with spelling ‘basic’ words. Anything that’s beyond monosyllabic is a potential troublemaker and human capacity for confusion should not be underestimated, going by the thread that unravelled on Twitter. Check it out here.

“Unnecessary" is a popular choice, if you look at the three thousand odd likes that it has on the microblogging platform. The difference between “kernel" and “colonel" doesn’t bode well, either.

Unnecessary getting me out first round— The Black Suprme Kai (@BlackSupremeKai) July 22, 2021

Kernel and Colonel putting EVERYONE in a pack— The Black Suprme Kai (@BlackSupremeKai) July 22, 2021

Does anyone have any clarity on how to pronounce “refrigerator" without stuttering? “I would’ve definitely had a “d” in it lol," one user said, which sounds like a perfectly rational course of action.

spell refrigerator….. " r- i…. Wait no r…. E… F…r…e…j..a..r.a.y.t.o.r …..REFREJARATOR!" the host: pic.twitter.com/MxrtjMDXl0 — A Moody variant (@Cee_dot_Moody) July 22, 2021

Very few have success with the word “successful", it would appear.

Them: Spell "success"Me: *saying the cheer in my head* S-U-CC-E-SS that's the way we spell SUCCESS! *That's the only way I'll pass that one.*😂 pic.twitter.com/4J5npGpDrK— ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ʟɪᴋᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ʙᴀʙɪᴇꜱ' ᴅᴀᴅᴅɪᴇꜱ…ᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀɴᴄᴇʟʟᴇᴅ! (@Twisted_Vixen) September 20, 2021

How you spell “business" should ideally have been nobody’s business. Except it is.

Me trying to spell business pic.twitter.com/YKtN85wOy0— Rico Canales (@el_superico) September 22, 2021

Here are some more that have got Twitter in a tizzy. The thumb or rule probably is that one shouldn’t try to spell words the way they are pronounced. Or don’t spell any words ever, if one can help it.

Or supposed…you know it’s not sposed to have all those letters! pic.twitter.com/GTy7jTIX0p— Black_Cat_Jack (@BlackCatJack5) September 22, 2021

This morning I made a fool myself with verandah— TeeJay (@Tijjani_ahmad) September 22, 2021

Entrepreneur gone clear out a bunch of people. Mississippi too (unless they watch P Valley)— Conscious Kai 👁🌛 (@Kiarah) July 22, 2021

Restaraunt and inconvenience would have me sweating.— Big Bawdy Benz (@EasyBriizyBri) July 22, 2021

There should probably be a petition to give due credits to Autocorrect right about now. Spelling bees are no child’s play, it would seem. At any rate, if that adult spelling bee show were to ever come through, we probably wouldn’t be giving it a miss. What word do you think would take you out of the game, and at what round?

