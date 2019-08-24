'Adults Place Limits on Children': This Mother Shares Her 'Adventures' With Her Son

A mother has shared a heartwarming story of how she was able to revive her enthusiasm for travelling after marriage.

Earlier, she would pick her bags and set off on random treks to remote places with friends and “have the best experiences.”

But after getting married and having a child, “somewhere the enthusiasm and spontaneity to travel just got lost,” popular Facebook page Humans of Bombay quoted her as saying.

The woman was so focused on ensuring the perfect life for her child, that she forgot “there’s so much more to experience.”

“Every other day, I could feel an adventure calling out to me. But that was coupled with the guilt of whether I could leave my child alone at home.”

The woman recalled that when her son, Dev, was around four years old, she came to know about a trip her friends were planning to Dharamshala.

Her interest was piqued but she didn’t want to leave the boy alone.

“So I sat him down, and told him I was going for a trip — I showed him the place, including where we were staying and berthing and asked him if he’d like to join me. He jumped at the idea and that’s when we set off on our first trip!” the woman said.

It turned out to be a life-changing experience.

While she was struggling to complete the trek, Dev had already left her miles behind with the help of a guide.

“ I reached the top a little after him, and when I did, I saw him sitting amongst everyone from the group and having maggi — totally enjoying himself! In that moment I knew that there was going to be no looking back,” the woman said.

The mother-son duo have since been to Bhutan, learn to cook on the Chulla during their stay at a local’s house in Amritsar and indulged in snorkelling in Andaman Islands and paragliding in Nainital.

“We’ve had a complete blast, the two of us together. Through all of our travels I can see him grow, I can see him enjoying these experiences and learning so much,” she said.

The woman now dreams of travelling with her son to “countries in Asia, Europe and see all those beautiful sights I’ve dreamt of seeing myself”.

She also had an advice for parents who think of children as impediments for their travelling plans.

“I’ve realised that we adults are the ones that place limits on children. When in fact, they are the best companions to have on your biggest adventures! So now I’ve decided that Dev and I are going to enjoy all of the wonders that life, and the world has in store for us...one adventure at a time!”

