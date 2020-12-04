Adults Share Bouts of Nostalgia as They Recall That 'Something' from Childhood on Twitter

The feeling of nostalgia is a crowd puller.

People like remembering the good old days and seldom leave an opportunity to participate in something that makes them reminisce about the past.

Understandably, the number of responses were overwhelming when a Twitter user posed the question, “Without saying your age, what is something you remember from your childhood that a younger person would not understand?”

Without saying your age, what is something you remember from your childhood that a younger person would not understand? — I Ain’t Did Nothing (@BoostNEffect) November 29, 2020

One person shared a picture of many encyclopedias and told that he remembers that they were sold from door to door and one could buy all 22 together or break it up.

These Encyclopedias used to be sold door to door. You could buy all 22 at once or break it up pic.twitter.com/4g51KkReYm — Tee♐ (@urNOTMEhoe) November 30, 2020

Sharing a GIF of Schitt’s Creek Moira Rose, a person said that she has seen the time when phones were attached to walls.

Telephones attached to the WALLLLSS pic.twitter.com/1mrlIj03Fk — eyeknowhythecagedbyrdsings (@thecagedByrd) November 29, 2020

Another user shared the picture of a dial up phone and wrote, “Waiting in the zero to come around used to take forever!”

Waiting in the zero to come around use to take forever! pic.twitter.com/dNpJ67VfVK — Lovely LadyLe ♒ (@LovelyLadyLe) November 30, 2020

Replying to her comment, a person jokingly asked, “How many British people died trying to dial 999 on one of those?”

How many British people died trying ro dial 999 on one of those?! — Redonkulous Homunculus (@MargarGuitar) December 1, 2020

A woman shared an adorable story along with a picture of a clear phone. She shared that she used to turn the ringer off and it would light up so she could get late night phone calls from her boyfriend.

I would turn the ringer off and it would light up so I could get late night phone calls from my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/ojcU6qPf2j — mrsfillups (@arkansasaccent) November 30, 2020

Reminding people of the times when they used to play battery-powered video games, a user shared that he belongs to the time when he would use all the AA batteries in the home to play the game.

Using up all the AA batteries in the house for this pic.twitter.com/VaRqQplQjp — G (@Aquakidd) November 30, 2020

A grandfather also shared a picture of the separate washbasins marked ‘Whites’ and ‘Coloured’ to highlight that he belongs to the time of segregation.

He said, “And I'm glad that my granddaughter will never understand this.”