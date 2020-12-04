News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Buzz
    2-MIN READ

    Adults Share Bouts of Nostalgia as They Recall That 'Something' from Childhood on Twitter

    Nostalgia from childhood.

    Nostalgia from childhood.

    'Without saying your age, what is something you remember from your childhood that a younger person would not understand?'

    The feeling of nostalgia is a crowd puller.

    People like remembering the good old days and seldom leave an opportunity to participate in something that makes them reminisce about the past.

    Understandably, the number of responses were overwhelming when a Twitter user posed the question, “Without saying your age, what is something you remember from your childhood that a younger person would not understand?”

    One person shared a picture of many encyclopedias and told that he remembers that they were sold from door to door and one could buy all 22 together or break it up.

    Sharing a GIF of Schitt’s Creek Moira Rose, a person said that she has seen the time when phones were attached to walls.

    Another user shared the picture of a dial up phone and wrote, “Waiting in the zero to come around used to take forever!”

    Replying to her comment, a person jokingly asked, “How many British people died trying to dial 999 on one of those?”

    A woman shared an adorable story along with a picture of a clear phone. She shared that she used to turn the ringer off and it would light up so she could get late night phone calls from her boyfriend.

    Reminding people of the times when they used to play battery-powered video games, a user shared that he belongs to the time when he would use all the AA batteries in the home to play the game.

    A grandfather also shared a picture of the separate washbasins marked ‘Whites’ and ‘Coloured’ to highlight that he belongs to the time of segregation.

    He said, “And I'm glad that my granddaughter will never understand this.”

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...