Advocate Jay Mala Shuts Down Reporter Who Introduced Her Using Husband's Name

Advocate and journalist Jay Mala recently shut down an interviewer for introducing her by her husband’s name. Mala, who is one of the founding members of Jammu and Kashmir’s Panthers party, also happens to be the wife of Professor Bhim Singh, another founder of the party. To put the interview in context, the journalist in question first introduces some “rumours" that were circulating regarding Panthers party’s Bhim Singh allegedly filing complaints against Harsh Dev Singh and Gagan Pratap Singh. In order to clear the air regarding these “rumours", he then introduces Mala as the “dharampatni" of Bhim Singh. Mala, however, was quick to respond to the age-old notorious practice of introducing women by their male relatives’ names. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mala snaps back, telling the journalist in Hindi: “You should use my name (to point out) to whom you’re speaking."

The journalist attempts to defend his line, introducing her by her name and then telling her that many viewers may not have seen her before. Mala responds saying that it necessitates an introduction by her own name even more. The journalist attempts to move on, but Mala adds that it is not enough to introduce a woman by her relation to a male relative. “Uska naam bhi lena padta hain," she says. She then smilingly tells him that she is not angry with him. Watch the whole video here.

Woman objects reporter for introducing herself by the name of her husband while interview."I'm a journalist and an Advocate. I have filed 600 cases and won each but I don't like publicity ", said Advocate Mala. pic.twitter.com/6NvyDKj3gt — Mohsin Dar (@mohsinahmaddar) March 25, 2022

"Objection for right thing at the right moment is as necessary as breathing for life!" Ab woh 'hikmat' se kam leti phir bad me akele me use kahti to hame pata bhi nahi lagta! Learn to say politely "I object" even in your family, friends, social and political platforms. https://t.co/BS22v1azfe — ابن آدم (@EkUrdustani) March 26, 2022

Oh I love it.. the strong women of #India #Bharat object to the reporter for introducing her by her husband's name.. Advocate Mala said "I'm a journalist and an Advocate. I have filed 600 cases and won each but I don't like publicity " https://t.co/RFii9PJrK1 — CC - Championing against Child abuse (@ccrebel1) March 26, 2022

Inspiring! Why is a woman known as a mans daughter, mans wife, mans mother? What happened to the individual in a woman? I don't have a PAN card as of now but as and when I make it, I will put my mother's maiden name on it. I do have my mothers surname in my full name though. https://t.co/t11xWRim2o— TanyaSingh (@T19Says) March 26, 2022

Best video on the internet today. This mindset of introducing a woman — as someone’s wife, daughter, sister etc has to change ! https://t.co/fzDf1zh1kL — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) March 26, 2022

Recently, in a similar incident, Justice Rekha Palli was repeatedly referred to as “sir" when she was hearing a case in the Delhi high court on February 16. However, Justice Palli was quick to shut down the advocate who was referring to her thus. Live Law reported that Justice Palli responded, saying, “I am not Sir. I hope you can make that out." The lawyer went on to apologise, but his explanation did not sit well with netizens either. He said that he had made the faux pas because of the “Chair (she) was sitting in." Justice Palli lashed back, stating that the explanation made it even worse, if he was of the opinion that the Chair is just for “Sirs". She asked him if younger members were not willing to stop the differentiation, what hope could be harboured of the upcoming generations.

