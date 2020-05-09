Æ b 8 Home: 'Mumbai Police Puts Covid-19 Spin on Elon Musk's Son's Name X Æ A-12

Even as the world struggled to survive the coronavirus pandemic, millionaire businessman Elon Musk has managed to stay in news after he chose to name his son X Æ A-12.

The Tesla chief and his musician girlfriend Grimes gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week on Monday, mystifying the world with the odd and unusual name that they announced on the same day.

While the couple have since run into legal hurdles with the naming process, 'X Æ A-12' has become meme legend already with the entire world curious about its meaning. And now, it seems Mumbai Police has also joined the craze, but for a higher purpose.

Taking cue from the cryptic and strange baby name, Mumbai Police took to Twitter on Friday and posted a code similar to Musk's son's name. "Crack this #lockdown mandate.#AMaskDecode," the police handle wrote.

The cryptic tweet has since gone viral with many commenting on Mumbai Police's determination to turn every single popular meme into a public safety advisory.

While people tried to decode the message, some understood that through an innovative play on 'X Æ A-12', Many concluded that Mumbai Police was actually trying to convey the message, 'All be at home' or "Ai, be at home" with the tweet. Mumbai Police's puntastic efforts to were appreciated, including the clever wordplay on "mask".

The tweet has over 1.9k likes on Twitter since being shared on Friday, even as the number positive COVID-19 of cases continue to rise in Mumbai. On May 9, Maharashtra reported an increase of 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 19,063. Out of these, 748 are in Mumbai.