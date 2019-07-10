Aerial Fighter Jet Display Team Flies Over Wrong Town, Having Yodelling Festival

The people in the Swiss town of Mümliswil, which was hosting its 31st Northwest Yodelling Festival got the shock of their lives when they witnessed an aerial display team performs fly-by.

Turns out the team flew over the wrong town, surprising people at the yodelling festival.

The Patrouille Suisse were due to fly over Langenbruck to honour the centenary of a Swiss flying pioneer.

A spokesman for the Swiss Defence Ministry has apologized for the error.

The squadron was due to perform for the 100th anniversary of the death of Oskar Bider.

While they were supposed to fly over the town of Langenbruck, where Bider, the first person to fly over the Alps in both directions, a feat he accomplished in 1913 at the age of 22, was born, the squadron leader saw the tent set up for the yodelling festival in Mümliswil, roughly 6km (4 miles) west of the town, and misdirected the jets.

Speaking to the Neue Zurcher Zeitung newspaper, a spokesperson for the Swiss military explained that the F-5E Tiger II aircraft were not equipped with GPS technology.

However, reports suggest that the yodel festival participants thoroughly enjoyed the unexpected aerial display.