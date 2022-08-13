Aeroplanes Will Soon Crash With UFOs? Read On

Do aliens exist? The answer to this question remains unknown, to date. The debate on this topic has been going on for decades now. However, the result has always been inconclusive. While there is still no concrete evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial (ET) life, UFO sightings are nothing new to people across the globe.

In fact, these sightings were a cultural phenomenon, of sorts, in the US back in the 1940s and 50s. So much so that Hollywood made it their mission in the 90s and 2000s to dump all those conspiracy theories in the form of movies on us. Men In Black, Aliens Vs. Predators, and Aliens In The Attic, among many others, are just fictional stories about alien-human contact. However, a lot of books and social media videos have evidence of UFO sightings.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government was under the scanner for hiding evidence that proved the existence of ET life. A lot of high-level officials claimed to have worked in the ET life research fields and claimed that America was hiding evidence of aliens’ existence. A new claim, by US Congressman Tim Burchett, has taken social media by amusement. He recently stated that the day when UFOs will replace aeroplanes in the sky is not too far. According to him, aeroplane crashes will increase due to collisions with UFOs in the coming years.

The 57-year-old suggests that military intervention would be the only way for us to be able to fly our aircraft in the sky. He further added that although NASA has several plans to deal with aliens, he does not think they will be enough to stop aliens from invading our skies. He demanded the US government come clean and reveal every piece of information they have on UFOs and ET life. He also said that people deserve to know what is going on and suggested that the existence of aliens has the potential to unite us as human beings.

