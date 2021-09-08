Aesha Mukerji Shares Trauma of Divorce, Sexist Trolls Call Her 'Gold-digger'

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife of 8 years Aesha Mukerji have decided to go their separate ways. The couple who had tied the knot in 2012, were one of the most popular desi cricketing couples. Dhawan has not opened up so far on the proceedings of the divorce but Aesha shared some details about it on an Instagram post. She wrote, “I Thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2-time divorcee."

Elaborating on it further, Aesha wrote how going through a divorce the first time, it was very scary for her and even felt like failure.

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word."

Aesha wrote how she thought going through the entire process of divorce again was more terrifying and she felt how it made cast a shadow over her relationships to marriage. But after going through the entire gamut of emotions and actions necessary to process the entire divorce, Aesha said she felt her fear had disappeared and that she was ‘actually doing great’.

“The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing," Aesha wrote.

Aesha also shared how she sees divorce now and how it means choosing one’s own self and not settling for anything.

“Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that’s ok. Divorce means I have had amazing relationships that have taught me great lessons to carry forward in new relationships."

Elaborating that divorce does not necessarily mean end of life and everything else for a woman, Aesha wrote how ‘divorce really means whatever meaning you give to t’ and not let it define you.

While Aesha’s post was hailed by some, in a rather toxic turn of things, many started attacking her for her divorcee, and some even called her a gold-digger who only married Dhawan for his money.

Society and in some cases mostly in countries like India, divorce has always been seen as a taboo, especially when it comes to women and if they choose to separate from their spouses. The society often seems to call them out as too influenced by ‘western culture’, having loose morals and having failed to adhere to ‘Indian values’.

