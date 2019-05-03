Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet

The International Cricket Council, on Wednesday, shared two pictures of an Afghani cricket fan who had recreated the Cricket World Cup trophy -- using green grass.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Images tweeted by @cricketworldcup.

While Afghanistan may not have a major cricket team, it does not mean that the country does not boast of crazy cricket fans.

The International Cricket Council, on Wednesday, shared two pictures of an Afghani cricket fan who had recreated the Cricket World Cup trophy -- using green grass.

While one photo is of a grass replica of the ICC World Cup, the other shows the fan posing with it.




The cricketing body took to their official Twitter handle and shared an image of the person with the caption, "WE. LOVE. THIS. A brilliant Cricket World Cup trophy made out of grass in Afghanistan, and we'd love to find the person who made it!"

The International Cricket Council has even wished to meet the enthusiastic cricket fan to appreciate his amazing craft.

While Twitterati have hailed the man's handiwork, one user Sami Pakhtoon has revealed that the man is Afghan cricketer Gulbadin Naib's brother Sharaf Naib. However, the identity of the man is yet to be verified.



The picture, which has become viral, saw social media stumped with users lauding the man’s handiwork.
One user wrote, “I think ICC should give this trophy to Winning team as a message to world to Go Green n save Greenery.”




While another posted, “Sharaf Naib. World Cup biggest fan. Salutes for your love Afghan Pride.”




And yet another wrote, “Wow , Damn beautiful Trophy , Afghani's have great talent."




Notably, the cricket World Cup is slated to commence from May 30 in England and Wales. England will take on South Africa during the opening of the mega event.

All 10 teams participating in the mega event have announced their squads. They have time till May 23 to make any changes.

Afghanistan on its part will take on Australia at the County Ground in Bristol on June 1.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

