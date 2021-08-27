CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Buzz » Afghan Girl Skips on Belgium Airport Tarmac, Twitter Says, 'Best Picture This Year'
2-MIN READ

Afghan Girl Skips on Belgium Airport Tarmac, Twitter Says, 'Best Picture This Year'

Several people shared the beautiful photo and hoped that the child will have a better future in Belgium. (Image: Johanna Geron/REUTERS)

Several people shared the beautiful photo and hoped that the child will have a better future in Belgium. (Image: Johanna Geron/REUTERS)

The wholesome image shows a family of four walking from the airplane on the tarmac of Belgian airport and the little girl is seen walking happily behind what most probably are her parents.

Amid heartbreaking images of Afghanis trying to escape the Talibans by seeking passage on flights evacuating civilians since past two weeks, one particular photo has struck a chord with the internet. As many countries are evacuating their own residents and many are also taking in refugees from the war-torn country, a photo of an Afghani kid skipping happily on the tarmac of the Belgian airport has warmed hearts of internet users.

The wholesome image shows a family of four walking from the airplane on the tarmac of Belgian airport and the little girl is seen walking happily behind what most probably are her parents. The photo, clicked by Reuters photographer Johanna Geron at Melsbroek military airport was also shared by the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt who wrote, “This is what happens when you you protect refugees…Welcome to Belgium, little girl!"

The image soon went viral with many sharing the beautiful photograph and was filled up with tons of comments from internet users. People hoped that the child will have a better future in Belgium.

Check out a few comments:

Belgium evacuated 1,400 people from Kabul, but everybody who wanted to get out did not manage to do so.T his week on Wednesday five last evacuation flights were carried out between Kabul and Islamabad after Taliban stopped a bus with Belgian evacuees. Belgium halted evac operation after discussing matters with its European partners as the said the Taliban were increasingly starting to stop vehicles moving towards airport. And after the twin suicide blasts that rocked Kabul on Thursday, countries are scrambling to evacuate as many as they can until August 31, after which the US troops are to be pulled out completely.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here

first published:August 27, 2021, 20:43 IST