Afghan Girl Skips on Belgium Airport Tarmac, Twitter Says, 'Best Picture This Year'

Amid heartbreaking images of Afghanis trying to escape the Talibans by seeking passage on flights evacuating civilians since past two weeks, one particular photo has struck a chord with the internet. As many countries are evacuating their own residents and many are also taking in refugees from the war-torn country, a photo of an Afghani kid skipping happily on the tarmac of the Belgian airport has warmed hearts of internet users.

The wholesome image shows a family of four walking from the airplane on the tarmac of Belgian airport and the little girl is seen walking happily behind what most probably are her parents. The photo, clicked by Reuters photographer Johanna Geron at Melsbroek military airport was also shared by the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt who wrote, “This is what happens when you you protect refugees…Welcome to Belgium, little girl!"

This is what happens when you protect refugees… Welcome to Belgium, little girl ! Wonderful @Reuters picture via @POLITICOEurope pic.twitter.com/v1127frvf9 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 26, 2021

The image soon went viral with many sharing the beautiful photograph and was filled up with tons of comments from internet users. People hoped that the child will have a better future in Belgium.

Check out a few comments:

It’s wonderful and great how the international community have come together to help so many reach safety and offer them refuge. But the very fact so many need to leave and find safety is a sad indictment on the west and how we have failed Afghanistan and it’s people.— Grumpty Dumpty (@just_simple_egg) August 26, 2021

I love the picture ❤️ but it’s high time we stop calling them refugees. They helped NATO to fight , they showed where the others are and they interpreted. I think the right way to put it is, when you protect your allies! Not refugees. My opinion though.— Kenechukwu (@KeneChukwukelue) August 26, 2021

The little one holding their daddy's hand reminds me of my eldest grandson…Such joy to see that little girl - there but for the grace of God go any of us #Afghanistan — SarahB (@mollsgrandma) August 26, 2021

This made me smile on a day that has been Hell. Thank you so much for posting this picture. ❤️☺️— JetSetChristy (@JetSetChristy) August 27, 2021

What a photo! My heart breaks for those left behind though — Jennifer Beattie (@nowMrsMFL) August 26, 2021

Great photo such a happy little one ‍♀️— Pipa Gibson (@GibsonPipa) August 26, 2021

Anyone that is questioning or disputing refugees coming to your country for a safer life, look at this beautiful picture https://t.co/Jxon7w0cTA— Daniel (@gentlyairhead1) August 26, 2021

Belgium evacuated 1,400 people from Kabul, but everybody who wanted to get out did not manage to do so.T his week on Wednesday five last evacuation flights were carried out between Kabul and Islamabad after Taliban stopped a bus with Belgian evacuees. Belgium halted evac operation after discussing matters with its European partners as the said the Taliban were increasingly starting to stop vehicles moving towards airport. And after the twin suicide blasts that rocked Kabul on Thursday, countries are scrambling to evacuate as many as they can until August 31, after which the US troops are to be pulled out completely.

