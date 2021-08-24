24-Year-Old Afghan Graduate from DU Leads Fight Against Taliban for Women's Rights

It has been a little over a week that the Taliban took over Afghanistan and despite the country’s atmosphere turning somber and morbid, especially for the women in the country, Kabul saw quite a handful of protests from women, albeit them coming out in small numbers to demand for their rights. Two days after the Taliban took over, on 17 August four women took to the streets of Kabul to protest using placards at Wazi Akbar Khan area in Kabul. Another protest was held the next day with some more women also joining in.

As United Nations and countries around the world remain wary of the condition of women’s rights now that Afghanistan has fallen to the Talibans, one young woman has been behind inspiring these brave women to make their voices heard in the streets of Kabul, 24-year-old Crystal Bayat, reported The Hindu.

Bayat, who is a political activist has earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the Daulat Ram College in Delhi University and also holds a master’s degree from United Nations Institute in Delhi. Her mother is a doctor and her father works for the interior ministry of the Afghan government. Bayat finished her education in 2019 and returned to her native country.

The 24-year-old is also trying to leave Kabul along with her family to a safe place and has said that she doesn’t feel safe there anymore. Living in fear and with limited Internet access daily and most of all, without basic human rights, Bayat feels the other nations need to help Afghan women raise their voices against the Talibani insurgents.

Bayat also voices her opinions and marking protests on social media.

They still continue their violence and there is no change in their behavior, thoughts and beliefs. pic.twitter.com/auJV1DrXVH— Crystal Bayat (@BayatCrystal37) August 19, 2021

“How sad are the stories of women who have experienced twenty years of war and bloodshed? Afghanistan is in a terrible situation. The world must hear and act on the voices of Afghan women and youths. No one knows what will happen tomorrow," she was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Bayat told media outlets that she has been using WhatsApp to encourage women to take part in the protests but despite her constant efforts, only a handful of women turned up and over a 1000 men did too. The protestors

used the Afghan flag as a mark of resistance.

Bayat has said that she will keep her protests going on for millions of Afghani women.

