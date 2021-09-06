Afghan Refugee's Photo of Food Served at US Camp Met With Vicious Online Hate

War-torn Afghanistan recently saw a mass exodus, with countless fleeing their homeland to save their lives. Harrowing tales of separation and tragedy surfaced on social media in the aftermath. In yet another such instance, an Afghan refugee shared the photo of a meal that he was eating in Texas’s Fort Bliss after having escaped Afghanistan. “Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas," Hamed Ahmadi wrote on Twitter. Even though Ahmadi distinctly wrote that he was not complaining, he was met with vicious trolling from certain Twitter users who demanded that he should be “grateful". However, many Twitter users also rushed to Ahmadi’s defence, pointing out the “lack of compassion" and “heartlessness" of the persons criticising him. Here is how the situation unfolded on Twitter.

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0— Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

How about “thank you”? Be grateful. Have some humility and exhibit some dignity. No one owes you anything. I’m a refugee from Lebanon and I’m forever grateful.— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 5, 2021

I was unable to reach a homeless veteran to ask how they like their free meals and free housing because they don’t get those things. Also they don’t have iPhones.— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 4, 2021

This is complaining. People from many nations died trying to improve your country and then to get you out - where you have freedom to complain. Think of them & those grieving for them before tweeting these complaints.— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) September 5, 2021

While the above users alleged that Ahmadi was “complaining" and whipped out the “what about our veterans" argument, many others displayed more compassion and offered help.

https://twitter.com/Kandhawan/status/1433914664816193537\

For all of the people saying this person is ungrateful, seriously ask yourself if this amount of food would fill you up?? That’s the amount most of us eat as a snack in between meals. It’s not enough food for a meal, especially if that’s it for 12 hours.— Bee (@BuzzzingBee8) September 5, 2021

i'm so sorry for the heartless people commenting. it shows how cruel they are when they pulling a "what about our troops" argument, as if it's impossible to make sure both are looked after. it's not one or the other.— dud_nitro (@DudNitro) September 5, 2021

The lack of compassion in the responses to you is frightening. You have had your life uprooted. No one chooses to start over with nothing unless desperate. America didn't "rescue" you, it performed its hard minimum duty after bringing war to your country for 20 years. Take care.— RomRemSyl (@romremsyl) September 5, 2021

Ahmadi has been sharing his journey as a refugee since the Taliban takeover of Aghanistan. Before this, he had also shared how he had been forced to separate from his mother as he fled for his life. “She lost a son to a pointless war, a daughter to covid and now another son to migration. ‘“It is not gonna be easy son, but you should go! I can’t bear any more loss in this family. We’re too old and they will never come for us, you should save your life.” She said,’ he had written alongside a photo of him with his mother. Recently, the condition of refugees who escaped Afghanistan was also captured by the ambassador of France in the United Arab Emirates, Xavier Chatel, shared an image on Twitter of a child’s shoeless feet, captioning it, “It has been heartbreaking to see so many evacuated Afghan children coming out of the airplane with no shoes on." He went on to thank France aux Emirats staff and Maaz Hakim for providing footwear for the children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here