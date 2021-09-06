CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Afghan Refugee's Photo of Food Served at US Camp Met With Vicious Online Hate
3-MIN READ

Afghan Refugee's Photo of Food Served at US Camp Met With Vicious Online Hate

Even though Ahmadi distinctly wrote that he was not complaining, he was met with backlash from certain Twitter users. (Credits: Twitter/@ahmadihamed_)

An Afghan refugee shared the photo of a meal that he was eating in Texas's Fort Bliss after having escaped Afghanistan.

War-torn Afghanistan recently saw a mass exodus, with countless fleeing their homeland to save their lives. Harrowing tales of separation and tragedy surfaced on social media in the aftermath. In yet another such instance, an Afghan refugee shared the photo of a meal that he was eating in Texas’s Fort Bliss after having escaped Afghanistan. “Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas," Hamed Ahmadi wrote on Twitter. Even though Ahmadi distinctly wrote that he was not complaining, he was met with vicious trolling from certain Twitter users who demanded that he should be “grateful". However, many Twitter users also rushed to Ahmadi’s defence, pointing out the “lack of compassion" and “heartlessness" of the persons criticising him. Here is how the situation unfolded on Twitter.

While the above users alleged that Ahmadi was “complaining" and whipped out the “what about our veterans" argument, many others displayed more compassion and offered help.

https://twitter.com/Kandhawan/status/1433914664816193537\

Ahmadi has been sharing his journey as a refugee since the Taliban takeover of Aghanistan. Before this, he had also shared how he had been forced to separate from his mother as he fled for his life. “She lost a son to a pointless war, a daughter to covid and now another son to migration. ‘“It is not gonna be easy son, but you should go! I can’t bear any more loss in this family. We’re too old and they will never come for us, you should save your life.” She said,’ he had written alongside a photo of him with his mother. Recently, the condition of refugees who escaped Afghanistan was also captured by the ambassador of France in the United Arab Emirates, Xavier Chatel, shared an image on Twitter of a child’s shoeless feet, captioning it, “It has been heartbreaking to see so many evacuated Afghan children coming out of the airplane with no shoes on." He went on to thank France aux Emirats staff and Maaz Hakim for providing footwear for the children.

first published:September 06, 2021, 16:03 IST