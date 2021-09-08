Afghan Woman Facing Taliban Gun With Head Held High is the Picture of Resistance

The current Taliban regime, though it posits as a milder version of its past governance, has tortured and killed artists, activists and women since it captured power in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, there were protests against the militant group in Kabul, with shots being fired by the Taliban to disperse the crowds rallying on the streets, according to an NDTV report. A powerful photo emerged from the scenes: an Afghan woman staring down the nozzle of a gun aimed at her by a militant. The photo, credited to Reuters, was shared by TOLO News journalist Zahra Rahimi and several others on Twitter. “An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest," she wrote.

An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest. Photo: @Reuters pic.twitter.com/8VGTnMKsih— Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021

“All the education and freedom that people received has not gone waste. Women are fighting back to retain their cherished freedom. Hope they are able to withstand the violence that will be unleashed on them. The entire world should pray for these women who have shown courage," a Twitter user commented under the post. “Such bravery. Is she still alive? We do hope so. This is an iconic photo, just like this one from China ever so long ago…." wrote another user.

All the education and freedom that people received has not gone waste. Women are fighting back to retain their cherished freedom. Hope they are able to withstand the violence that will be unleashed on them. The entire world should pray for these women who have shown courage.— Bhaskarbhatta (@Bhaskarbhatta1) September 7, 2021

Such bravery. Is she still alive? We do hope so. This is an iconic photo, just like this one from China ever so long ago…. pic.twitter.com/7KZCMXThCu— Kevin (@Kevin24417843) September 8, 2021

At least three rallies were held in Kabul on Tuesday in protest against the Taliban and hundreds of women participated in these rallies. While the such protests in itself were unthinkable during the previous rule, this rally too did not end well. Shots were fired in the air to disperse the crowds as chanted slogans, held banners and protested against their frustrations with security, free passage out of the country and alleged meddling by Pakistan. People were said to have been beaten up and journalists were arrested during the protest — things citizens are freely able to do in any democratic country. An Afghan journalist covering the demonstration told AFP his press ID and camera were confiscated by the Taliban. “I was kicked and told to go away," he said. General Mobin, a Taliban official in charge of security in the capital, told AFP he had been called to the scene by Taliban guards who said that “women were creating a disruption". “These protesters are gathered based only on the conspiracy of foreign intelligence," he claimed.

