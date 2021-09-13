Afghan Women's Online Campaign Against Taliban Dress Code: 'Do Not Touch My Clothes'

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, women have felt particularly felt the brunt of persecution. In the short time since the Taliban captured power, women have been killed, had to flee their homes, quit their jobs and start from zero. Social media is now seeing an online campaign started by Afghan women as they continue to resist the attempts at quashing their right to freedom and expression. The ‘Do not touch my clothes’ (#DoNotTouchMyClothes) campaign on microblogging platform Twitter is being used by Afghan women in an effort to take back their diminishing rights. They have been sharing photographs of traditional Afghan attire, highlighting the richness of their culture. Primarily, the campaign is to protest the imposition of the Taliban dress code.

“My mom (with me in her belly), my khalas, and my sisters in Afghanistan dresses #donottouchmyclothes #afghanistanwomen #AfghanistanCulture," a Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of the same. “I thought about whether I should join this campaign & share vibrant photos of our traditional clothing when women back home are stripped of their choices & our people are getting massacred but this how we keep our traditions alive! #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture," wrote another. “This is another traditional Afghan dress from a different part of Afghanistan. I was a teenager in this pic. We will not let our culture to be appropriated by those who want to erase us. #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture," another user tweeted.

My mom (with me in her belly), my khalas, and my sisters in Afghanistan dresses 🇦🇫🏔 #donottouchmyclothes #afghanistanwomen #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/P7i9bb0Em7— ariana delawari (@arianadelawari) September 13, 2021

I thought about whether I should join this campaign & share vibrant photos of our traditional clothing when women back home are stripped of their choices & our people are getting massacred but this how we keep our traditions alive! #DoNotTouchMyClothes#AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/JT8VXQBwYk— Elaha (she/her) (@dressingsonnets) September 12, 2021

This is another traditional Afghan dress from a different part of Afghanistan. I was a teenager in this pic. We will not let our culture to be appropriated by those who want to erase us. #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/dMwnBS7vuT— Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

Women attending private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, the Taliban have ordered, and classes must be segregated by sex — or at least divided by a curtain. In a lengthy document issued by the Taliban’s education authority, they also ordered that female students should only be taught by other women, but if that was not possible then “old men" of good character could fill in.

The decree applies to private colleges and universities, which have mushroomed since the Taliban’s first rule ended in 2001. During that period, girls and women were mostly excluded from education because of rules regarding same-sex classrooms and the insistence they had to be accompanied by a male relative whenever they left the house.

